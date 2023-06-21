It’s no secret that the Bay Area is a difficult place to make a living, especially as an artist. Affordable housing and studio space are scarce. Funding for the arts is spare, with many local artists working full-time jobs in addition to making their work.

A new exhibition at the Museum of Craft and Design, “Fight and Flight: Crafting a Bay Area Life,” offers a snapshot of the current moment in Bay Area art and insight into how 23 local artists sustain their practices, reflecting the vitality — and the fragility — of life here.

