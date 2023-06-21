It’s no secret that the Bay Area is a difficult place to make a living, especially as an artist. Affordable housing and studio space are scarce. Funding for the arts is spare, with many local artists working full-time jobs in addition to making their work.
A new exhibition at the Museum of Craft and Design, “Fight and Flight: Crafting a Bay Area Life,” offers a snapshot of the current moment in Bay Area art and insight into how 23 local artists sustain their practices, reflecting the vitality — and the fragility — of life here.
The Bay Area has been home to several pivotal art movements, from funk art to the Mission School, unified by DIY ethics and aesthetics, perhaps as much by necessity as by choice.
But the anti-establishment — and often anti-capitalist — sentiments, at times related to the global art market, permeated work here as well. When New York went abstract, in the 1950s, for instance, the Bay Area figurative movement doubled down on representational painting.
But Bay Area art doesn’t only define itself in opposition to other pockets of the art world. The conditions of life in the Bay Area have also influenced the creation and content of the artwork made here.
The struggle to feel welcome in the place they live surfaces for many of the artists on view. Cheryl Derricotte’s “The Geography of An Artist” (2023) consists of four glass panels, each featuring the floorplan of one of the four homes Derricotte has lived in since moving to San Francisco, with the addition of brief passages of text reflecting on her journey to find stable housing.
In “Palms in the Fog,” a zine-length poem by Leila Weefur & Margaret Tedesco, Weefur posits, “If ever you’ve felt like you don’t belong, you never have.” In the text accompanying his whimsical textile sculptures, Alexander Hernandez wonders if San Francisco loves him as much as he loves it. It can be difficult to feel that way when the material conditions of life in The City seem to insist that there isn’t space for you.
Lack of space — particularly studio space — has informed the way many artists work, whether constructing sculptures piecemeal or relying on textiles that can be folded and stored easily.
Cathy Lu’s “Nüwa’s Hands” (2022) is an undulating large-scale ceramic form comprising several smaller pieces to form a whole. It’s a visual reference to how the Bay Area’s art community is itself larger than it might appear. Many artists in the show — including Liz Harvey and Richard Jonathan Nelson, who contributed large tapestries to the exhibition — work with textiles, a medium that’s easy to store and transport.
Other works directly reference other Bay Area art movements. Ala Ebtekar’s “Luminous Ground” (2017-present) is a series of cyanotype photographic prints made on ceramic tiles, themselves made from California soil — a nod to the Bay Area’s illustrious history of photographic and ceramic arts.
In Jenifer K Wofford’s painting “Battlefield III (Choices)” (2023), two cartoon word balloons containing the words “yup” and “nope,” is a callback to local Hip-Hop legend E-40’s song “Choices,” which features the same two-word refrain. It could also be seen as an admission of the difficult divisiveness of Bay Area life, constantly balancing on the edge of staying or leaving.
Though the influences of prior Bay Area art movements can certainly be seen throughout “Fight and Flight,” it is an exhibition decidedly rooted in the present, as well as one that resists any easy definition of the area’s art scene, revealing it to be diverse and expansive. What unites these artists is an insistence on their presence within — and despite — the adverse environment they call home.
In this way, “Fight and Flight” is a celebration as much as an examination of the challenges Bay Area artists face. The question we’re left with is this: What does the future hold?