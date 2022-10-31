The Museum of the African Diaspora has appointed Key Jo Lee, who comes from the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA), as their new chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, the museum announced Friday. 

The newly created leadership position is supported by a grant from the Mellon Foundation, a private foundation with five core areas of interest including museums and art conservation. 

