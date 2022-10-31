The Museum of the African Diaspora has appointed Key Jo Lee, who comes from the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA), as their new chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, the museum announced Friday.
The newly created leadership position is supported by a grant from the Mellon Foundation, a private foundation with five core areas of interest including museums and art conservation.
Lee's role is intended to elevate the MoAD's presence as a global leader within the contemporary art world in presenting and celebrating art from an African diasporic perspective. She will begin working in January 2023.
"I am honored and delighted to embark on this new endeavor at MoAD as its chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, especially at this moment of growth and experimentation," said Lee. "My practice has always been collaborative and community-informed, and I look forward to spending significant time learning and contributing to local and regional conversations already in progress."
Lee, whose expertise is in American art history, histories and theories of photography, African American studies and museum education, joined the CMA in 2017. Starting as assistant director of academic affairs, Lee rose to associate curator of special projects in 2020 and to associate curator in 2022.
Her recent exhibition at the CMA, "Currents and Constellations: Black Art in Focus," put 25 emerging and mid-career Black artists in dialogue with the CMA's permanent collection and introduced a series of permanent gallery interventions meant to broaden visitors' notions of the relevance and impact of Black art.
She has also worked as an independent curator, co-curating the 2021 exhibition "Somethin' to Say" with Felandus Thames at Galerie Myrtis in Baltimore. The exhibition featured ten southern Black artists and opened a conversation on the South as a creative incubator.
Lee's upcoming publication, "Perceptual Drift: Black Art and an Ethics of Looking," features contribution from Black scholars Erica Moiah James, Robin Coste Lewis and Christina Sharpe draws on four key works of Black Art in the CMA's collection to challenge the limits of canonic art history.
"Perceptual Drift" proposes a new interpretive model that seeks to transform how art history is written, introduces readers to complex objects and theoretical frameworks in the world of Black art and illuminates untold histories, while simultaneously celebrating and opening new entry points into Black art.
Monetta White, the MoAD's executive director, said the year-long search to find the right person for the role was worth the wait.
"With her bold vision, insightful scholarship, wide-ranging museum experience and can-do attitude, Key Jo Lee is not only a perfect fit for MoAD but will be a game-changer," said White.
Lee holds a bachelor's degree in art history from Douglass College at Rutgers University and a dual master's degree in history of art and African American studies from Yale. She is also a PhD candidate in both history of art and African American studies at Yale University.
