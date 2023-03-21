I visit a lot of art galleries, and I usually take Muni to get to them. But, until recently, I’d never seen a Muni bus inside an art gallery. The piece in question was Sahsa Lu and Ling Ling Lee’s “Altered SF,” 2023, the centerpiece of “Muni Raised Me,” a group exhibition at SOMArts. This is just one of over 30 artworks by 13 different San Francisco-born and raised artists, filmmakers and writers on view. Paintings, photographs, textiles and more pay homage to The City’s public transit system, in one of the most unflinchingly San Franciscan art shows in recent memory.

Max Blue writes about art for The Examiner and other publications.

