I visit a lot of art galleries, and I usually take Muni to get to them. But, until recently, I’d never seen a Muni bus inside an art gallery. The piece in question was Sahsa Lu and Ling Ling Lee’s “Altered SF,” 2023, the centerpiece of “Muni Raised Me,” a group exhibition at SOMArts. This is just one of over 30 artworks by 13 different San Francisco-born and raised artists, filmmakers and writers on view. Paintings, photographs, textiles and more pay homage to The City’s public transit system, in one of the most unflinchingly San Franciscan art shows in recent memory.
Lu and Lee’s piece features a decommissioned Muni bus, its façade repainted to feature vignettes of tree-lined neighborhood streets and the San Francisco skyline, while the interior is redecorated in the style of a hippie living room, including water features and an altar honoring Bay Area legends including Jerry Garcia and Angela Davis. The immersive experience of sitting inside the sculptural installation feels like a surreal manifestation of the creative currents that have moved The City forward through time, putting the social consciousness of San Francisco on display.
Many works in the show emphasize Muni as a melting pot, a site of collaboration and conversation. MC Amable’s series of mixed-media paintings, “Muni Time Travel,” 2023, presents various interior scenes through Muni bus windows, showing Muni as a multigenerational, multicultural space, where a father and daughter play catch, teenagers gather to gossip, and a woman curls up quietly with a book. They’re tender snapshots that could easily be scenes from someone’s living room, and intentional lack of detail in the character’s faces allows viewers to project themselves into that familiar setting.
Several short films and music videos screening on rotation in the gallery’s viewing room further the theme of Muni as a conduit for cultural crosscurrents. Erina Alejo and Peggy Peralta’s “All My Ancestors Followed Me Here,” 2021, documents the “essential people, places, and feelings of Mission Street,” tracing the 14-Mission bus route. Frustrations with the rapid gentrification of a place many would love to still call home is summed up best in a clip from the 2019 feature film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” The titular protagonist interrupts a tirade of complaints about The City issuing from two white transplants on Muni to gently enlighten them: “You don’t get to hate it unless you love it.”
The tribute to transportation blends with a history of displacement in many of the artworks, raising timely issues of the housing insecurity many Bay Area residents face. Erina Alejo’s “this place rests a home,” 2023, is a mixed-media installation featuring a poem about evictions printed on multiple sheets of paper. Visitors to the exhibition are invited to take a sheet with them and “scatter” it in a “place of memory,” effectively enacting the displacement of evicted tenants but also leaving a physical trace to honor their absence.
One of the most moving works on view is tanea lunsford lynx’s installation “I Used to Live Here,” ongoing since 2018. Another immersive sculpture, this one features a metal newsstand wallpapered with family photographs, and featuring audio voiceovers including poem-stories and oral histories collecting memories of those displaced from San Francisco. “I’m coming back for all our stuff,” one speaker proclaims, “whether or not they let me cross the bridge.”
Themes of the shifting urban landscape throughout the exhibition call to mind Gertrude Stein’s famed quote about Oakland (later appropriated by Bay Area author Tommy Orange for the title of his 2018 novel “There There”): “There is no there, there.” The place of many of our childhoods, while geographically intact, seems to have vanished by the time we arrive at adulthood, changing more rapidly than we can trace with the naked eye, lucky to catch a fleeting glimpse through the window of a moving train. In spite of mounting threats to many locals’ residency, “Muni Raised Me” makes a case for public transportation as a culturally charged space, both the literal and artistic arteries of the city.
Max Blue writes about art for The Examiner and other publications.