It's the first Thursday of 2023, the early storms of the new year have temporarily subsided, and the late set at Mr. Tipple's is alive. Drummer and Marina resident Martin Diller is leading a tight quartet, and at least half the enthusiastic crowd looks as if they came directly from an Instagram fashion shoot.

"Tipple's has become a main staple of clubs here in San Francisco," Diller told The Examiner at the end of the night. "You can rely on a good crowd of people who are listening. But then there are also a lot of people who are maybe new to jazz, and it might even be their first jazz show. It's just got a great vibe and energy that makes it attractive to that new audience, too."

