CinemaSF co-owners Adam Bergeron, pictured at the Laundromat, and Jaimi Holker met their $100,000 fundraising goal for a trio of independent movie theaters in a little more than a week. 

An independent San Francisco theater chain will keep its projectors on after meeting a six-figure fundraising goal in a little more than a week.

CinemaSF, which operates the 4 Star, Balboa and Vogue theaters on The City's west side, surpassed its $100,000 target on Wednesday, raising $103,403 from more than 1,200 donations as of press time.

