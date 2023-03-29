An independent San Francisco theater chain will keep its projectors on after meeting a six-figure fundraising goal in a little more than a week.
CinemaSF, which operates the 4 Star, Balboa and Vogue theaters on The City's west side, surpassed its $100,000 target on Wednesday, raising $103,403 from more than 1,200 donations as of press time.
The theater chain said in its fundraising announcement that a renovation and attempted revitalization of the 4 Star Theater "depleted our finances and left us in an unsustainable situation," prompting co-owners Adam Bergeron and Jaimi Holker to make a "one-time ask" for contributions.
Bergeron and Holker said in the announcement that the contributions will enable the theaters to "survive this momentary downturn," "fairly compensate our staff" and "continue to offer welcoming spaces for the communities we so value" to "enjoy together. CinemaSF didn't respond to a request for comment prior to publication on Wednesday.
While two donors donated $2,500 each and another 10 donated at least $1,000 apiece, every other donation — save for one — was for no more than $500. Some competing and nearby businesses — including Roxie Theater and Golden Gate Needlepoint, the latter of which is mere feet away from the Vogue Theater — contributed to the fundraising campaign.
The Vogue, Balboa and 4 Star theaters all opened between 1913 and 1926. CinemaSF has operated the latter two since 2012, and the 4 Star reopened just last year. Lee Neighborhood Theaters, former owners of the 4 Star, operates the Marina and Presidio theaters, while the Roxie in the Mission has operated as a nonprofit since 2005. National chains Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Century, Landmark and Regal all have theaters in The City.