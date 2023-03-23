Deadline on Thursday reported that Paramount Pictures has bought the rights to a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 classic, "Vertigo," with Robert Downey Jr. potentially inheriting Jimmy Stewart's iconic role as a police detective who is forced to retire after developing vertigo and a fear of heights.
Variety, the Wrap and IGN subsequently confirmed Deadline's reporting that Downey and his wife, Susan, are set to produce the Steven Knight-penned script through their production company, Team Downey, alongside Davis Entertainment's John Davis and John Fox.
The original "Vertigo" is widely considered one of Hitchcock's finest films and among the greatest movies ever made.
Last year, "Vertigo" tied for sixth in Sight and Sound's once-in-a-decade poll of nearly 500 directors and filmmakers on the best films of all time. In another poll, The Examiner's readers said it was their favorite San Francisco movie.
Neither Deadline nor the outlets that confirmed its reporting said whether the remake would be set in San Francisco, a city Hitchcock filmed in and around numerous times in his career. The remake's script is still being written, but Deadline reported that the Hitchcock Estate "favored" Paramount Pictures as the studio for the remake after distributing the original.