Alfred Hitchcock file photo

Alfred Hitchcock famously filmed a number of films in San Francisco, but perhaps none are as iconic as "Vertigo." It's unclear if the remake will be set in the city. 

 STF (Courtesy of AP Photo)

Arguably one of the most iconic San Francisco films ever is reportedly getting a remake.

Deadline on Thursday reported that Paramount Pictures has bought the rights to a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 classic, "Vertigo," with Robert Downey Jr. potentially inheriting Jimmy Stewart's iconic role as a police detective who is forced to retire after developing vertigo and a fear of heights.

