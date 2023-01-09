Todd Field’s “Tár” emerged as the big winner as the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle voted Sunday to determine its 21st annual film awards.

Telling the story of a world-renowned but deeply troubled orchestra conductor, “Tár” won five awards including Best Picture. Field, who received a SFBAFCC award in 2006 for his adapted screenplay of “Little Children,” took Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

