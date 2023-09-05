Hollywood Strikes

With the Hollywood actors and writers striking, like those pictured above outside of the Warner Bros., Discovery, and Netflix offices in Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2023, San Francisco movie theaters are bracing for an uncertain future.

 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The fate of big-ticket fall films — whose release dates are in limbo due to Hollywood's ongoing strikes — has San Francisco movie theaters bracing for an uncertain future.

The summer blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" pushed The City's struggling film industry to heights it hadn't reached since the COVID-19 pandemic.

