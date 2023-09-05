The fate of big-ticket fall films — whose release dates are in limbo due to Hollywood's ongoing strikes — has San Francisco movie theaters bracing for an uncertain future.
The summer blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" pushed The City's struggling film industry to heights it hadn't reached since the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with tens of thousands of film and TV actors and writers striking over low wages amid new realities faced in the streaming era, among other factors, theater officials are wary of how this might impact their bottom line moving forward.
This is the first time both the writers and actors unions have been on strike simultaneously in more than 60 years.
Adam Bergeron, owner and operator of the Balboa Theatre, said the strike "definitely" makes for a "worrisome" next few months.
"You can't help but support the actors and the writers. They need to have something set in stone for them. I completely understand that," he told The Examiner. "It's just hard to imagine that it won't affect the exhibition business negatively."
Those concerns were amplified late last month when "Dune: Part Two," which was scheduled to release in November and headline Hollywood's fall slate of films, was pushed to next spring, largely because its star-studded cast wouldn't be allowed to promote the film during the strike.
The Balboa was already impacted by the strike earlier this summer. The theater was scheduled to host a premier of the movie "DOA," a remake of a 1950s film noir of the same name, as well as a Q&A with John Doe — the former lead singer of the 1980s punk band, "X" — who starred in the movie.
But shortly before his scheduled appearance, Doe canceled because of the strike. "That's just one little story out of probably thousands like that throughout the country," Bergeron said.
The "Dune" delay was announced just as San Francisco movie theaters, spearheaded by "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer", were gaining critical momentum as they attempted to climb out of a deep financial hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ex // Top Stories
Research showed the Tenderloin Center effectively reversed overdoses, but what will follow remains unclear
As Newsom ripped the ruling, lawyers for The City and unhoused advocates litigating it continued ripping each other in court and in the press
A mix of high inland temperatures, vehicle exhaust and wilfire smoke have worsened air quality in the Bay Area
"Hopefully (Hollywood) can work something out," Bergeron said. "If the idea is to wait everybody out, then that'll be tough for everybody. And movie theaters that were already in a tough spot will be one of the first ones to be back in a tough spot."
The postponement of "Dune" is especially impactful because the movie would have been shown on theaters' biggest and most technologically enhanced screens and sound systems, like IMAX or Dolby Atmos, in experiences that can only be had in the theaters.
Jake Isgar, owner and operator of the Alamo Drafthouse in New Mission, acknowledged that if there isn't a resolution soon, other blockbuster films are in danger of being rescheduled.
"Writ-large, we're bummed out," he explained. "But the movies will come out when they come out. We definitely want the artists to be paid for their labor."
Still, both Isgar and Bergeron expressed hope for their theaters' futures, even as The City's decades-old businesses like theirs shutter. The two operators speak frequently, sharing tips about what's been working best for them as they stay afloat.
Isgar maintained that, despite the last-minute "Dune" delay, New Mission is "in a very good spot" financially, with a packed event and movie schedule on deck for the fall.
"It's heartbreaking, angering and frustrating to see all these theaters shut down," Isgar said. "We all present different experiences. We all cater to different neighborhoods, different sensibilities. I think it's all best when we all are working together. But at the same time, you have to look at what theaters are sticking around and why they are."
He added it's up to existing theaters to evolve with changing viewing habits and economic realities. For New Mission, that means creating theater experiences that can't be replicated at home, like community gatherings to watch old films and other events that will bring people together from "all walks of life."
Bergeron continued to be optimistic about the industry's long-term outlook.
"There's been decades and decades where it seemed like it would be the death of the movie theater. With TV, with VHS, with every little recording program and with streaming — it seemed like movie theaters would be gone," he said. "But people still have to get out of the house and go out on dates and enjoy each other's company. I am 100% hopeful that will continue. I really just hope we don't lose too many theaters along the way."