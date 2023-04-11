For a kid-in-a-candy-store experience, movie lover’s style, film festivals are the place to be — and in the Bay Area, the San Francisco International Film Festival is an essential event in that scene.

The festival launches its 66th annual celebration of cinema and moviegoing this Thursday. There’s lots to savor.

RALLY_3.jpg

Rooth’s Tang’s “Rally,” profiles Rose Pak, the controversial power broker who advocated for San Francisco’s Chinese American community.
JOAN BAEZ_1.tif

"Joan Baez I Am a Noise,” screens April 18 at the Castro Theatre. Baez is scheduled to attend.
IMAVIRGO_1.jpg

 Boots Riley will premiere the first four episodes of “I’m a Virgo,” his debut episodic series. 
DAUGHTER OF RAGE_2.jpg

Laura Baumeister’s “Daughter of Rage,” is the first female-directed feature film released in Nicaragua and a contender in the festival’s Cine Latino Competition.
HOME IS A HOTEL_2.jpg

"Home is a Hotel,”  takes audiences into the world of single-room-occupancy hotels via the stories of SRO residents.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Kathy Bates as Sylvia Simon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret," one of the festivals higher-profile films. 
EARTH MAMA_1.jpg

"Earth Mama” is Savanah Leaf’s intimate drama about a single mother fighting for her children in foster care.
DALILAND_1.jpg

Ben Kingsley in "Daliland."