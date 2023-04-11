For a kid-in-a-candy-store experience, movie lover’s style, film festivals are the place to be — and in the Bay Area, the San Francisco International Film Festival is an essential event in that scene.
The festival launches its 66th annual celebration of cinema and moviegoing this Thursday. There’s lots to savor.
Also called the SFFILM Festival, the movie marathon runs from Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 23, in San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland. More than 40 feature-length independent, international and unconventional films, along with dozens of shorter works, will screen.
“It’s the longest running film festival in the Americas,” says Anne Lai, executive director of SFFILM, which presents the festival. Lai also cites a focus on community and connection, and a commitment to stellar storytelling, when describing some of the festival’s distinctive elements.
Echoing last year’s event festival, all of this year’s programs will be live, in-person events. “Not everyone is coming back to the theaters,” Lai says, referring to the impact of COVID-19 on moviegoing. “But the level of concern and anxiety is much more muted now than in months past.”
What’s newly exciting, Lai says, is the participation of the CGV San Francisco cinemas, on Van Ness Avenue, as a primary venue. While CGV hosted SFFILM screenings last year — unexpectedly, after another theater’s projector broke down — the Van Ness site is now what Lai describes as a hub where people can not only watch movies but also socialize and connect with one another as filmgoers and human beings.
As for the movies themselves, Jessie Fairbanks, SFFILM’s director of programming, offers some vital statistics: 96 programs, 37 countries, with more than half of the movies made by female or nonbinary directors. The festival, she notes, received more than 5,000 submissions, which her curatorial team pared down to the current slate.
Some of the films are upcoming releases that the festival is previewing. Others are lower-profile movies that, however worthy, may never reach audiences outside of the festival setting. Many of the featured filmmakers will attend.
“Fresh, bold stories” are what you’ll see, Fairbanks says. She and Lai agree that, regardless of what sort of movie is involved, storytelling, which can enlighten and stir people, is what matters most.
Reflecting the event’s dual monikers, global and local stories dominate the lineup. Opening Night and Closing Night programs feature Bay Area subjects.
Leading things off is “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” documentarian Peter Nicks’ profile of the Golden State Warriors star. Nicks and fellow Oakland-rooted artist Ryan Coogler are expected to attend. The place is Oakland’s Grand Lake Theatre, which Lai welcomes as an East Bay festival venue. It joins the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive in this regard.
On closing night, Boots Riley, known for his astutely bonkers “Sorry to Bother You,” will premiere the first four episodes of “I’m a Virgo,” his debut episodic series. Jharrel Jerome stars.
“Past Lives,” the Centerpiece film, rounds out the roster of big-night programs. The screen debut of Korean-Canadian playwright Celine Song, the film, a romantic drama filled with feeling, received high praise after screening at the Sundance and Berlin festivals. The SFFILM screening, on Tuesday, April 18, is one of the two festival programs taking place at the Castro Theatre. The other is “Joan Baez I Am a Noise,” also screening next Tuesday. Baez is scheduled to attend.
Global cinema remains a core element of the festival (some long-timers still call it the “International”), and filmgoers can expect to see “fresh, bold international work,” Fairbanks says. Offerings include new works by established filmmakers, such as Italian director Emanuele Crialese, whose “L’Immensita” stars Penelope Cruz as an unhappily married but spirited 1970s mother, as well as under-the-radar selections. Among the latter, Fairbanks names Malaysian director Woo Ming Jin’s “Stone Turtle,” as a favorite, describing it as a “beautiful supernatural story about violence and karma.” She also recommends Laura Baumeister’s “Daughter of Rage,” which is the first female-directed feature film released in Nicaragua and a contender in the festival’s Cine Latino Competition.
In the documentary arena, look for “Confessions of a Good Samaritan.” Filmmaker Penny Lane chronicles her experience as an altruistic kidney donor in her latest enjoyably quirky real-life seriocomedy.
Additional documentaries include the locally set “Home Is a Hotel,” which takes audiences into the world of single-room-occupancy hotels via the stories of some SRO residents; Rooth’s Tang’s “Rally,” which profiles Rose Pak, the controversial power broker who advocated for San Francisco’s Chinese American community; and comedian W. Kamau Bell’s “1000 Percent Me: Growing Up Mixed,” in which Bay Area kids discuss their racially and culturally “mixed” identities.
Among narrative films, higher-profile offerings include “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” with Kathy Bates and Rachel McAdams, and director Bill Pohlad’s “Dreamin’ Wild,” featuring Casey Affleck and Beau Bridges.
Selling tickets like crazy is “Earth Mama,” Savanah Leaf’s intimate drama about a single mother fighting for her children in foster care.
Collections of short films, too, are slated, as are awards presentations. Recipients include Northern Irish director and film historian Mark Cousins (Persistence of Vision Award); Firelight Media, founded by filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Marcia Smith (Mel Novikoff Award); and Canadian-British filmmaker Mary Harron, a major figure in independent cinema. Harron’s tribute will include a screening of “Daliland,” starring Ben Kingsley as surrealist painter and art-world personality Salvador Dali.
The Sloan Science in Cinema Initiative Award goes to the narrative feature “Blackberry,” directed by Matthew Johnson. Sophie Barthes’ “The Pod Generation” also screens as part of the initiative.
The Golden Gate Awards honor excellence in several categories, including new directors, documentaries, and short films.
There’s more, of course. A complete schedule with showtimes and other details can be found on the SFFILM website.
Fairbanks, whose bio contains impressive listings of curatorial work at organizations nationwide, praises Bay Area audiences, as does Lai. Collectively, the pair describe local filmmgoers as intelligent, adventurous, and hungry — in short, people a programmer enjoys creating a festival for.
On that note, Fairbanks recalls her decision to make the Bay Area her home and the joy she felt when invited to join SFFILM. “When Anne called, it was kismet,” she says.
The festival began in 1957 as a global showcase presented in San Francisco, a city regarded as cosmopolitan, open-minded, and arts-supporting. Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood,” Satyajit Ray’s “Pather Panchali,” and Luchino Visconti’s “Senso” were among the films presented. Filmgoers responded approvingly.
More than six decades later, the festival “feels tied to its original identity,” Lai says.
Its devotion to global cinema, its appreciation of film as an art form, and its belief in its audience are still present.
“Film festivals are more important than ever,” Fairbanks says. As movie houses continue to close, “festivals are sometimes the only place where many films can be seen,” she adds, noting that not every movie winds up on a streaming platform.
Lai invites the uninitiated to take part.
“I believe that going to a movie should feel warm and welcoming,” Lai says, adding that the festival provides that experience.
“You don’t have to be a cinephile to enjoy it.”