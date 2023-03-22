Stephanie Leaf's "Earth Mamam"

This year's festival will see the debut of "Earth Mama" from Olympian-turned-film director Savannah Leaf. 

 Courtesy of SFFILM

SFFILM revealed its full list of programming for this year's San Francisco International Film Festival Wednesday morning. 

The event, which is the longest-running film festival in the Americas, marks the celebration's 66th edition and will screen in theaters across San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley from April 13-23. 

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags