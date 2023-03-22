SFFILM revealed its full list of programming for this year's San Francisco International Film Festival Wednesday morning.
The event, which is the longest-running film festival in the Americas, marks the celebration's 66th edition and will screen in theaters across San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley from April 13-23.
"We are thrilled to bring an array of exciting new films and filmmakers to our discerning and passionate Bay Area film lovers, said Annie Lai, SFFILM's executive director.
"Each year, our festival unites us both inside and outside of theaters where we engage in conversations across audiences, filmmakers, industry quests and others who help us deepen our understanding of the craft, and of the fascinating world we all share," Lai added.
Other works from local filmmakers being featured on the silver screen include W. Kamau Bell's "1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed" and the debut of "Earth Mama" from Olympian-turned-film director Savannah Leaf.
Audiences will have a an opportunity to see a handful of documentaries, such as James Adolphus' "Being Mary Tyler Moore" and "Joan Baez I Am A Noise." The latter will be presented at the Castro Theatre with Baez in attendance.
Throughout the festival's 10-day extravaganza, some screenings will honor famous faces in the film industry. Mark Cousins, a Northern Irish director and film historian, will be honored with the SFFILM's Persistence of Vision Award. The ceremony will be followed by a showing of Cousins' "The March on Rome."