For more than a decade, Hassan Zee’s screenplay of “San Francisco Cowboy” sat in limbo on his laptop’s hard drive collecting virtual dust.
The Pakistani-born filmmaker’s script followed the journey of a 21-year-old cowboy from a small town in Nevada to San Francisco in search of his mother, who abandoned him as a child.
But the production of the film was rocked by tragedy before it ever got started. First came the death of Karen Black, one of the film’s original cast members, who died in August 2013. Then, almost a decade later, Heklina, the drag icon who initially introduced Zee to Black, who died in April.
In the time between, Zee pushed his screenplay to the side, creating other works, namely the 2014 film “House of Temptation,” “Good Morning Pakistan” four years later, and “Pakistani Chainsaw: A Love Story” in 2021.
“I was scared inside. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh if I open the script again, something crazy would happen,’” said Zee, who found himself ruminating on the screenplay’s rough draft in his free time.
“Something was telling me that I need to finish this story; I need to make this,” he said. Zee eventually called up long-time co-writer Jeffrey Wayne and the duo began churning out a script over the phone in January 2021.
Roughly 14 years from its conception, “San Francisco Cowboy” will premiere this Saturday at Balboa Theatre, with two additional screenings to follow due to overwhelming demand.
The film follows “Josh” (Jimmy Darling), whose dying father reveals that Josh’s mother is alive and working in The City in the years since she left her son. Josh tries to find his mother, aided in his quest by a taxi driver and a sex worker.
Zee, who immigrated from Pakistan to San Francisco in 1999, told The Examiner that he met the inspiration for some of the characters in “San Francisco Cowboy” and those of his older movies on the streets of San Francisco.
Some of these interactions would take place during weekly trips to the Main Library in Civic Center, where Zee routinely checked out DVDs to immerse himself in other works of cinema.
“When you come to America, you have this big image of America being the first-world country and everybody’s gonna be walking the red carpets and living luxurious lives,” said Zee. “When I came to San Francisco, I saw these homeless people and I was curious — what are their stories?”
The filmmaker said he used his affinity for striking up conversations to uncover more about these passing faces, which gave him a better understanding of his new home.
“I learned that this is the city of characters who somehow have been hurt or broken or there’s something painful, which as children people went through,” said Zee. “They wanted to really understand themselves and be free. That’s why they came here to San Francisco.”
Many of these conversations shaped Zee’s approach to “San Francisco Cowboy,” which shows the grittier side of San Francisco, removed from the postcard scenery of Chinatown or the Golden Gate Bridge.
Edinburgh Castle Pub, a dive bar in the Tenderloin, acts as the backdrop for introducing Josh to The City’s underground nightlife and other local figures on the fringe, such as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, male gogo dancers and prostitutes.
“San Francisco is a small city, but it is like a cultural hub of all these different cultures and hues and kids mixing together right here in one little place,” he said.
“There could be people from all over the world who are looking for acceptance, who are looking for love and they come here and then they can express themselves,” Zee added. “They can be who they want to be and the city is going to give them a chance.”