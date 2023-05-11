Sundown Cinema

Sundown Cinema will host a sing-along of "Mamma Mia" on Aug. 18 at Dolores Park. 

Starting this June, you can once again see some of cinema's biggest stars under the stars. 

Seven San Francisco parks are becoming outdoor movie theaters as Sundown Cinema, the free movie series, returns for a fifth season. Aptly named, all movies begin shortly after sundown, and this year's offerings run the gamut from romantic comedies to thrillers. 

