Starting this June, you can once again see some of cinema's biggest stars under the stars.
Seven San Francisco parks are becoming outdoor movie theaters as Sundown Cinema, the free movie series, returns for a fifth season. Aptly named, all movies begin shortly after sundown, and this year's offerings run the gamut from romantic comedies to thrillers.
"Sundown Cinema is a way for everyone to celebrate their parks, so it was important for us to bring an even wider range of films than we have in previous years," Drew Becher, CEO of the SF Parks Alliance, said in a statement. "There are movies in everyone's neighborhood, but these will be worth traveling for, too."
The series kicks off on June 8 when Alamo Square Park hosts a screening of 1978's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." Sundown Cinema then heads to the Presidio Civil War Parade on June 30 where attendees can either watch the beach scene from "Top Gun: Maverick" or recreate it, given the close proximity to East Beach at Crissy Field.
Other highlights include the opportunity to give your best rendition of ABBA's biggest hits with a "Mamma Mia" sing-along at Dolores Park on Aug. 18, as well as a screening of Marvel's Oscar-nominated "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at India Basin Shoreline Park on Sept. 8.