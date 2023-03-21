This year's 20th annual celebration takes place April 13-16 at Fort Mason's Cowell Theatre, where 33 films representing 11 countries will be screened throughout the weekend. The event, which was the first of its kind in North America, sourced inspiration from a similar festival in Toulon, France.
Subjects include, but aren't limited to, marine wildlife, coastal cultures, ocean sports and exploration and technology designed to protect the sea, while the projects range from documentaries and shorts to animation and full-length films. Finalists will be selected to participate in the IOFF Traveling Program, which lets organizations host their own film festival or event.
“After 20 years we’re still making waves and saving our world’s oceans one film at a time,” said Ana Blanco, the IOFF's executive director. “In an era when climate change is topic number one, and the state of our oceans is a daily priority, never has the work of our filmmakers and activist been more vital, or more newsworthy.”
Opening night will begin with a screening of "Deep Rising," a Sundance Film Festival winner. Narrated by Jason Mamoa, the documentary is an "up-to-the-minute tale of geopolitical, scientific, and corporate intrigue that exposes the machinations of a secretive organization empowered to greenlight massive extraction of metals from the deep seafloor that are deemed essential to the electric battery revolution."
Other works being screened include "Collision," which deals with the main cause of death in large whales, and "Patrick and the Whale," which explores the nature of the sperm whale, as well as its intelligence and relationship with humanity.
To view a complete list of this years offerings and buy your tickets, visit the IOFF website.