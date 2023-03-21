Patrick and the Whale

"Patrick and the Whale" is one of more than 30 films being screened at this year's International Ocean Film Festival. 

 Courtesy of International Ocean Film Festival

San Francisco's International Ocean Film Festival is coming to shore next month. 

This year's 20th annual celebration takes place April 13-16 at Fort Mason's Cowell Theatre, where 33 films representing 11 countries will be screened throughout the weekend. The event, which was the first of its kind in North America, sourced inspiration from a similar festival in Toulon, France. 

