“Fremont,” a deadpan comedy set in that Bay Area city and nearby San Francisco, depicts displacement and longing through the story of a young refugee who reaches out to the world in a novel way: through fortune cookies.
The film, a hit at this year’s SFFILM and Sundance festivals, opens in Bay Area theaters this week.
“I wanted to focus on the humanity of people,” says Babak Jalali, who directed and co-wrote (with Carolina Cavalli) this tale of connection and healing. Comedy is an essential part of that approach, he adds.
“When the subject of a film is an immigrant or a displaced human being, more often
than not, the reliance is on the audience to pity the guy,” Jalali says. “You end up focusing constantly on the misery.
“I think that humor, showing the absurdity of the situation, makes the characters more relatable.”
He applies that belief to protagonist Donya (Anaita Wali Zada), a former translator for the U.S. military in her native Afghanistan. Donya came to the United States on an evacuation flight and now lives in Fremont in an apartment complex filled with Afghan refugees.
She works in San Francisco at a family-owned factory that makes fortune cookies.
Her horizons broaden, with amusing results, when her boss gives her a new job: writing the messages stuffed inside the fortune cookies.
Yearning for acceptance in her new country, Donya places a personal message in a cookie, not knowing whom the recipient will be. An unexpected self-discovery adventure results.
Inspired by the stories of actual Afghan translators, the film addresses some of the challenges that women like Donya have faced.
Donya was branded a traitor in Afghanistan, where female translators were rare and unwelcome. She misses her family. She feels guilty about having survived. Not everyone was so lucky, she says. She wonders if she has the right to be happy.
Jalali also presents a broader human picture.
“In a world where so much is made of imagining differences and exaggerating otherness, it’s important to look at universal similarities,” he says.
“An immigrant and a non-immigrant share many of the same hopes, dreams, and ambitions.”
“Longing is embedded in quite a few of the characters,” Jalali says.
A droll bunch, these characters include a solitary auto mechanic (Jeremy Allen White) who has never met an Afghan before; a psychiatrist (Gregg Turkington) who can’t stop talking about Jack London’s “White Fang”; and a coworker (Hilda Schmelling) who gives Donya blind-dating advice.
“We didn’t want villains in the film,” Jalali says.
The people Donya meets are decent souls, as are most people, Jalali says.
Jalali, who was born in Iran and lives in London, has long felt drawn to the Bay Area.
“As a teenager, I was obsessed with San Francisco, without having gone there,” he says. He cites the “Beat poets, Ginsberg and Kerouac, and City Lights Bookstore” as reasons for this.
He also notes the area’s diversity.
It was in the Bay Area that Jalala filmed “Radio Dreams” (2016), a comedy with Iranian characters from the local community.
“At that time, I found out about the city of Fremont,” he says, describing it as “home to the largest Afghan community in the United States.”
“Fremont” was shot in black and white, a mode that prevents San Francisco from outshining less colorful Fremont, Jalali says.
“The black and white is kind of an equalizer.”
While he praises all of his cast members, Jalali gives special mention to Zada, who makes her acting debut in the Donya role.
“We had an open-casting process, and I knew she was the one,” he says.
Zada’s real-life experiences resemble those of the fictional Donya, Jalali says, adding that, like Donya, Zada left Afghanistan on an evacuation flight and settled in the United States.
As for the cookie messages, “some of them come across as nonsense, but some are little gems that make you think,” Jalali says.
“But they are always about the idea of possibility, and ‘Fremont’ is about possibility.”
Jalali and producer Sudnya Shroff will be in the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, taking part in post-screening conversations at the Roxie Theater, Smith Rafael Film Center, and Cine Lounge Fremont 7 Cinemas. Contact the theaters for showtimes and ticket prices.