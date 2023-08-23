fremont3.jpeg

New film set in the city of Fremont and SF fortune cookie factory 

 Courtesy: Music Box Films

“Fremont,” a deadpan comedy set in that Bay Area city and nearby San Francisco, depicts displacement and longing through the story of a young refugee who reaches out to the world in a novel way: through fortune cookies.

The film, a hit at this year’s SFFILM and Sundance festivals, opens in Bay Area theaters this week.

