Michelle Yeoh in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"

Michelle Yeoh as Yu Shu Lien in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." The film won four Oscars at the 73 Academy Awards in 2001.

 Peter Pau/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" is returning to movie theaters in the U.S., including some in the Bay Area, and Canada this weekend in a 4K ultra-high definition restoration of the 2000 box office smash. 

Directed by Ang Lee, whose other works include "Hulk," "Brokeback Mountain" and "Life of Pi," the film, which is being re-released by Sony Pictures Classics, won four Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001 and features martial arts choreography by Yuen Woo Ping.

