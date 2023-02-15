"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" is returning to movie theaters in the U.S., including some in the Bay Area, and Canada this weekend in a 4K ultra-high definition restoration of the 2000 box office smash.
Directed by Ang Lee, whose other works include "Hulk," "Brokeback Mountain" and "Life of Pi," the film, which is being re-released by Sony Pictures Classics, won four Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001 and features martial arts choreography by Yuen Woo Ping.
In the movie, Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat) and Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) must retrieve the former's stolen sword. They encounter Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi), a young aristocrat preparing for an arranged marriage whose fighting talents and romantic past come to light throughout the film.
Yeoh has recently garnered critical acclaim for her performance as Evelyn Wang in A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once," winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards last month.
She has also received Academy Award, Critics Choice Award and SAG Award nominations for Best Actress.
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 120 minutes. It is in Mandarin and Hindi with English subtitles.
It will screen at AMC Kabuki 8 and AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX in San Francisco; Century Regency in San Rafael; AMC Saratoga 14 and CinéArts Santana Row in San Jose; Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD in Pleasant Hill, and Redwood Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City.
Check these theaters' respective websites for a list of showtimes.
Ahead of its release, watch the official trailer below.