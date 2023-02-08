Resident Evil: Death Island

"Resident Evil: Death Island" will see protagonist Chris Redfield visit Alcatraz as he investigates a zombie outbreak. 

 Capcom

Capcom, the Japanese video game developer and publisher, is bringing "Resident Evil," its longstanding horror franchise, to San Francisco. 

The City by The Bay serves as the backdrop for "Resident Evil: Death Island," an adult animated horror movie set to release this summer. "Death Island" is the fourth installment in the "Resident Evil" animated film series, serving as a sequel to 2017's "Resident Evil: Vendetta."

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like