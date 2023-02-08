Capcom, the Japanese video game developer and publisher, is bringing "Resident Evil," its longstanding horror franchise, to San Francisco.
The City by The Bay serves as the backdrop for "Resident Evil: Death Island," an adult animated horror movie set to release this summer. "Death Island" is the fourth installment in the "Resident Evil" animated film series, serving as a sequel to 2017's "Resident Evil: Vendetta."
"Death Island" is being directed by Eiichirō Hasumi, who is best known for working on films such as "Assassination Classroom," "Assassination Classroom: Graduation" and "Re/Member." Hasumi is no stranger to the "Resident Evil" franchise, having directed "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness," a 2021 mini series which aired on Netflix.
According to Capcom, the events of "Resident Evil: Death Island" take place in 2015. A teaser trailer uploaded by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film's primary distributer, reveals a familiar cast of characters for fans of the franchise.
Leon Scott Kennedy, a protagonist first introduced in 1998's "Resident Evil 2" video game, is "on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit."
Meanwhile Chris Redfield, one of two protagonists from 1996's "Resident Evil" video game, is "investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently."
Redfield and his team subsequently head to Alcatraz, "where a new horror awaits them."
In addition to setting the stakes, "Death Island" teases the return of two characters who are quite familiar to "Resident Evil" fans.
The movie teases an appearance by Rebecca Chambers, who was introduced in 1996's "Resident Evil," through a name written on a coffee cup. Meanwhile Jill Valentine, the second playable protagonist in the first "Resident Evil" video game, is shown at the end of the trailer firing a gun at a shooting range.
Time will tell how hordes of zombies are wreaking havoc in the halls of Alcatraz, and possibly The City at large.
In the meantime, you can watch the "Resident Evil: Death Island" teaser trailer below.