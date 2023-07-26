Ruth Reichl, one of America’s most consequential food writers of the last 50 years, has long been concerned about America’s food culture and how it
incentivizes the production of cheap food.
In filmmaker Laura Gabbert’s revelatory documentary “Food and Country,” Reichl examines that issue and the impact our broken food system has had on farmers, ranchers and chefs and how they have coped with its challenges, particularly during the pandemic.
The documentary, which makes its California premiere Sunday at the Castro Theatre, was filmed as the pandemic took hold and promptly shuttered restaurants, thus depriving farmers of key buyers.
Reichl reconnects on Zoom with the farm-to-table-pioneering chef-owner Alice Waters of Chez Panisse — whom Reichl met in 1973 when she moved to Berkeley from New York — to discuss the bleak landscape for restaurateurs and the agricultural sector, how a post-pandemic food system would be irrevocably different, and the need for reform.
“During my Berkeley years I learned, along with many other people, that food is cultural, political, environmental, social, anthropological,” Reichl says. “Like so many others who were enthralled with food, I then spent a great deal of time focusing on deliciousness.”
Reichl was a chef and co-owner at Swallow Restaurant in Berkeley before becoming food editor and writer at New West magazine. Since then, she has worked as an editor and food critic at the Los Angeles Times, New York Times and Gourmet magazine.
“Food and Country” is partially filmed in San Francisco and includes interviews with chef-owner Brandon Jew of the Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s.
In the film, Jew laments how his restaurant and Chinatown were especially hard hit by the pandemic, and then the film goes to Reem’s in the Mission, where chef-owner Reem Assil says she was already in “survival mode” prior to the lockdown.
But Reichl’s report takes her far afield from the Bay Area dining scene, as she hears the ongoing stories of farmers in Nebraska, Ohio and the Bronx, ranchers in Kansas and Georgia, a fisherman in Connecticut, and additional chefs across the country.
“I met so many incredible people, as did Ruth, who became very close friends with a lot of these people because she Zoomed with many of them every two to three weeks and really got to know them,” says Gabbert, who directed and co-produced the film.
While the pandemic made for socially distant filming for “Food and Country” and left in its wake supply-chain disruptions, the documentary points out that the inherent problems in America’s food system date back to just after World War II, when the government’s policy of encouraging mass production of cheap food stimulated the proliferation of fast-food chains.
That development worsened the health of Americans, fed into the profits of increasingly conglomerated food businesses, crowded out independent restaurants, and forced farmers and ranchers to accept lower margins — only 7% make positive revenue today — or go out of business.
“I had no idea that the government exerted so much influence on how we grow and what we eat,” Reichl says of what she learned in the making of the film that surprised her the most.
America’s postwar food culture has had negative social as well as economic and health consequences, Gabbert says. “Our government subsidizes mono-crops; we don’t really grow that much food in this country, we grow commodities, and most of those go to agribusiness to make processed food or food for cattle.”
Gabbert continues: “Decades ago it used to be that many people knew a farmer — there was someone in their family or a friend who farmed — and now most of us don’t know a single farmer, and I think we’ve lost a kind of connection, which makes us not pay attention to what we eat and how it’s grown.”
Reichl advocates decisive steps the nation should take to reform its food system, as well as practical measures the average consumer can take that would help make a difference.
“The most important steps are to start supporting farmers instead of corporations and to initiate antitrust laws that will break up the monopolies that increasingly control our food,” Reichl says. “I think people just need to be aware of all the issues — from climate change to the hollowing out of rural America and the loss of nutritive value in our foods. Then people need to understand that eating is learned behavior and the best thing we can do to change the food system is teach our children to eat wisely and thoughtfully.”
Many of the film’s characters have taken beneficial steps that buck U.S. dining and food production norms, such as Assil’s transformation of her restaurant into a worker-owned collective that boosts the incomes of employees in a traditionally low-paying industry.
Then there’s Nebraska farmer Angela Knuth’s transitioning of her family’s crops to “no-till, organic,” which doubles the farm’s per-bushel income. And while some of these measures may translate into higher food costs for consumers, Reichl stresses that they would pay a higher price if reforms aren’t adopted.
“What price do you put on your family’s health?” she asks. “What price do we, as a nation, put on the future? Fast food isn’t really cheap: it’s artificially manipulated. I think if people really understood the health consequences of eating junk they would be willing to sacrifice certain luxuries like expensive sneakers, cars, clothes and restaurant meals to make sure their families will not suffer from the food-related chronic illnesses that make 6 out of 10 Americans miserable.”