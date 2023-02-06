Mirissa Neff never studied filmmaking, but her unique path through life allowed her to pick up all the right skills, and to be in just the right place at the right time, to make the documentary "This Is National Wake."
Nine years in the making, the film, which screens 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Roxie Theater, as part of S.F IndieFest, tells the story of an incredible punk rock band that emerged in the late 1970s in Johannesburg, South Africa.
If Elvis Presley, the Sex Pistols and N.W.A. were musical acts that were considered dangerous to the status quo, then National Wake deserves to join that club. A mixed-race band made up of both Black and white musicians, National Wake was literally illegal in Apartheid-ridden South Africa.
Neff originally discovered the band through another documentary, the 2012 film "Punk in Africa." At the time she worked for a KQED TV show called "Sound Tracks: Music Without Borders," and National Wake seemed like a perfect subject for a segment.
"I had zero intention of making a feature," says Neff during a recent phone conversation with the The Examiner, taking a break from packing for a trip to London and Helsinki, where she is presenting the film.
Neff first landed in San Francisco in 1996 after childhood and college on the East Coast. (She spent 16 years here and now resides back in New York.) A creative type, she worked many jobs, including as an art director, designing covers for the San Francisco Bay Guardian.
She was also a DJ, dubbed "DJ Felina," mixing jams at the Elbo Room and "occasionally" at the Great American Music Hall.
"My beat was world music," she says. "It started out in Brazilian music, and that branched out. I definitely had experience directing photo shoots for my work with the Guardian, and all of those things led me to this project."
After seeing "Punk in Africa," Neff began seeking out the band members: rhythm guitarist/backing vocalist Ivan Kadey, bassist Gary Khoza, drummer/vocalist Punka Khoza, percussionist/vocalist Mike Lebesi, lead guitarist Paul Giraud and Steve Moni, who replaced Giraud on lead guitar.
"I did a little research and learned that Ivan was living in L.A.," says Neff. "I reached out to him and pitched a radio piece. During the interview I discovered that their album was about to be re-released. So I said, 'I'd like to follow this story and see where it leads.'"
Unfortunately, it turned out that Ivan and Steve Moni were the only band members still living. Neff knew that she would have to paint a portrait of the Khoza brothers, who were, perhaps, the heart of the band.
"I had to get pretty creative on that, given that they're not with us anymore. I was able to bring in their protegees from Soweto. I tried to center those voices as much as I could, as well as trying to find any archive of the band that I could," Neff says.
"I found this audio of Punka talking on Irish radio in 1994," she continues. "We never do hear Gary's voice outside of a song. But we do see that beautiful footage of him playing the piano. That was filmed in Johannesburg just months before he died. I feel like we 'hear' his voice through that scene," she says.
Neff had a stroke of good luck with archival footage of the band, given that Ivan's wife Nadine Kadey shot hours of 8mm footage back in the day.
"She was an integral part of National Wake, her and a photographer named Robin Muir. They just knew that it was worth documenting somehow," says Neff. "About an hour of the footage had been digitized for the 'Punk in Africa' film, but there were a few more hours that were still on the Super 8 reel."
She watched the unseen footage with Ivan and Nadine, which turned into an emotional experience for all. "It was things they hadn't seen and people they hadn't seen in years."
Perhaps Neff's most incredible find was a recording of the band performing on the John Peel show at the BBC. When she first heard the rumor of this performance, she went to the BBC and was told that they no longer had that audio.
So Neff spent days and days scrolling through old-fashioned microfilm of Peel's playlists of the early 1980s, looking for evidence that the session even existed. "Finally I'm nodding off, and I open my eyes, and there they were! October of 1981. I at least knew it happened," she says.
Finally, she was able to track down a man who had been in Johannesburg and had followed the band. He smuggled out two copies of the band's only LP — which was outlawed by the government after selling only 700 copies — and kept one for himself while giving the other to Peel. This man had a humble cassette recording, taped off of the radio, that he was able to donate to the film.
"He diligently kept this cassette tape for decades!" she says, disbelievingly.
Another discovery was a man named Vusi Shibambo, who was not a musician, but who lived in the house with the band members in Johannesburg, and was with them for the entire ride.
In interviewing Ivan and Vusi and others, Neff had a breakthrough. "I started out thinking this was going to be a news magazine style show. So I was on camera nodding along, and then it became clear that it was going to be a feature length film, so I took myself out," she says.
"Then I decided I didn't want talking heads in the film," she continues. "I thought I needed to follow a specific template. When I realized that I didn't need to and that I wanted to immerse folks in this Super 8 footage, I started doing audio interviews. Once that happened, it changed what people were willing to tell me. It became a much more intimate and honest exploration. I think they're more aware when there's a camera."
Freed by the audio interviews, Ivan turned into a most eloquent narrator. He opens up about his regrets, and his being unaware of his white privilege in the midst of Apartheid, and the way that affected his bandmates. "Just by being white, you were part of it," he says at one point.
He also calls the National Wake journey "quixotic," adding, "It was worth tilting at that monster."
"He's so poetic. He's very wise. And he has an unusual way with words," Neff says.
One of the ironies of the film is that the title, "This Is National Wake," comes from a song, "Wake of the Nation," that never appears in the film.
"I couldn't find a place for it to fit. I even tried to fit it during the end credits, but it just felt wrong. As a DJ I'm all about creating a vibe. I think that seeped into the film, a lot," she says, adding that she wanted the songs to play as long as possible so audiences could really hear them and feel their energy.
Like the best music documentaries, "This Is National Wake" makes you want to buy the album and listen again and again. But the movie is also a powerful reminder that art can be a way to speak out against oppression; it can be more than entertainment. It can be essential.
"They weren't even supposed to exist," says Neff. "They found a way."