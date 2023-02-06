This Is National Wake

Like the best music documentaries, "This Is National Wake" makes you want to buy the album and listen again and again.

Mirissa Neff never studied filmmaking, but her unique path through life allowed her to pick up all the right skills, and to be in just the right place at the right time, to make the documentary "This Is National Wake."

Nine years in the making, the film, which screens 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Roxie Theater, as part of S.F IndieFest, tells the story of an incredible punk rock band that emerged in the late 1970s in Johannesburg, South Africa.  

