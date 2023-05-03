Who doesn’t love watching movies on the big screen? Or cuddling up with loved ones? Or being out under the night sky? Starting May 5, San Franciscans can do all those things at once when Ferry Flicks kicks off its monthlong series at the Fort Point Beer Garden in the Ferry Building.

The series begins Friday with “Vertigo,” and continues with “Bullitt” on May 12, “It Came from Beneath the Sea” on May 19 and “Sister Act” on May 26.

