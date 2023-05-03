Who doesn’t love watching movies on the big screen? Or cuddling up with loved ones? Or being out under the night sky? Starting May 5, San Franciscans can do all those things at once when Ferry Flicks kicks off its monthlong series at the Fort Point Beer Garden in the Ferry Building.
The series begins Friday with “Vertigo,” and continues with “Bullitt” on May 12, “It Came from Beneath the Sea” on May 19 and “Sister Act” on May 26.
“The movie nights were something that we talked about for a while,” said Lillian Brauner, head of programming and events at the building.
After the Ferry Building’s Harvest Festival last October, during which outdoor screenings of “Hocus Pocus” and “Jaws” proved successful, they knew they could start planning. “We thought of Fort Point because they have the beer and the food, and their prominent location,” said Brauner.
A $5 ticket includes popcorn, or viewers can upgrade to a $12 ticket that includes a hot dog.
The movies were chosen collaboratively. “We just hopped on calls and thought about how can we really showcase San Francisco, so it was really a lot of back and forth,” said Brauner. “We decided to keep it PG and family friendly. We all really like ‘Sister Act’ of course. Our general manager of the Ferry Building who’s been at the building for 20 years, brought ‘It Came from Beneath the Sea.’”
Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” (1958), is, of course, the granddaddy of all San Francisco movies. Considered one of the greatest films ever made, it stars James Stewart as police detective Scottie Ferguson, who suffers from the title condition.
He is hired to follow Madeleine Elster (Kim Novak), who has been behaving strangely, wandering The City, seemingly preoccupied with a dead woman. But things go badly when she climbs a bell tower – added at a studio – in Mission San Juan Bautista and Scottie is unable to follow.
It’s a masterful story of manipulation and obsession, and may have been the deepest Hitchcock ever dug into his own psyche, the closest he ever came to facing his dark side.
Next up is Peter Yates’s “Bullitt” (1968), a police story that strips away anything unnecessary and uncovers a startling kind of realism. Steve McQueen plays the stoic title character, a cop assigned to protect a star witness and winds up trying to solve a murder.
The movie is most famous for its geographically skewed but nonetheless exciting citywide San Francisco car chase, shot close to the ground and generating tension with only a minimal use of music. (The movie won an Academy Award for Best Editing.)
Robert Gordon’s “It Came from Beneath the Sea” (1955) may be the perfect movie for Ferry Flicks; it’s a drive-in movie that runs a scant 79 minutes, pretty talky, but with enough monster action during its climax to keep audiences gasping and hooting.
It tells the story of a giant, mutated octopus, expanded to an impossible size thanks to radiation. It goes on a rampage, attacking the Ferry Building, the Embarcadero and the Golden Gate Bridge. The legendary Ray Harryhausen provided the monster FX.
Finally we have Emile Ardolino’s slight, but lovable and joyous “Sister Act” (1992), starring Whoopi Goldberg as a nightclub singer who is forced to go on the run from her gangster boyfriend (Harvey Keitel) and hide out in a convent.
Nonplussed by the church choir, she schemes to take it over and give it some soul. Unfortunately, the choir’s newfound popularity draws unwanted attention to her. Kathy Najimy plays an enthusiastic singer, Bill Nunn plays a police lieutenant, and the great Maggie Smith is the reverend mother.
The movies will be projected digitally onto a 20-foot screen. Seating will be bistro-style “so you can set your beer and your hot dog down,” said Shatzen. “Then we’ll add some seats outside the beer garden as well, so people if they’re stumbling by can enjoy the movie without walking in front of the screen.” And while the restaurant normally closes at 8 p.m., it will be staying open until the movies are finished.
Movie fans should reserve their tickets early, as sales have already been brisk.
And don’t forget, “it gets chilly in SF at night,” Brauner said. “That’s part of the charm. So we recommend people bring a jacket!”