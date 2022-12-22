statuette
Courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked.

Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

