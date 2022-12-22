The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked.
Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24.
While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut, the Academy can't choose every film, everywhere, all at once. Here's a look at the recent shortlists and a few snubs.
Music (Original Song)
- "Time" by Giveon, from Amsterdam
- "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" by The Weeknd, from Avatar: The Way of Water
- "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "This Is A Life" by Mitski, David Byrne and Son Lux from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- "Ciao Papa" by Guillermo del Toro, from Pinocchio
- "Til You’re Home" by Rita Wilson, from A Man Called Otto
- "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj, from RRR
- "My Mind & Me" by Selena Gomez, from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- "Good Afternoon" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, from Spirited
- "Applause" by Diane Warren, from Tell It like a Woman
- "Stand Up" by Jazmine Sullivan and D'Mile, from Till
- "Hold My Hand", by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick
- "Dust & Ash" by Norah Jones and J. Ralph, from The Voice of Dust and Ash
- "Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
- "New Body Rhumba" by LCD Soundsystem, from White Noise
- SNUBBED: "Nobody Like U" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, from Turning Red
Music (Original Score)
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) – Volker Bertelmann
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) – Simon Franglen
- “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) – Carter Burwell
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – Ludwig Göransson
- “Devotion” (Sony Pictures) – Chanda Dancy
- “Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.) – John Powell
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Son Lux
- “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – John Williams
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) – Nathan Johnson
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
- “Nope” (Universal Pictures) – Michael Abels
- “She Said” (Universal Pictures) – Nicholas Britell
- “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures) – Terence Blanchard
- “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- SNUBBED: "The Batman" (DC Films) — Michael Giacchino, "RRR" (DVV Entertainment) — M.M. Keeravani
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
- SNUBBED: The Woman King, from 21-time nominee Kevin O’Connell
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
- SNUBBED: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Makeup And Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
- SNUBBED: Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion, Don't Worry Darling
International Feature Films
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Belgium, Close
- Cambodia, Return to Seoul
- Denmark, Holy Spider
- France, Saint Omer
- Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Ireland, The Quiet Girl
- Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Morocco, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistan, Joyland
- Poland, EO
- South Korea, Decision to Leave
- Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
- SNUBBED: Ukraine, Klondike; Hong Kong, Where the Wind Blows
Documentary Feature Films
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
- SNUBBED: Sr., Robert Downey Jr; Good Night Oppy, Ryan White; Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, Sacha Jenkins
Documentary Short Films
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?T
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Animated Short Films
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Live Action Short Films
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
These snubs were heard according to Hollywood media experts at Vanity Fair, Variety and Forbes.