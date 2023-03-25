captain cosmic

Bob Wilkins in the guise of "Captain Cosmic", which aired on KTVU from 1977 through 1980. Within three weeks of its debut, it became the number one children's program in the region.

 Courtesy of Alchetron

We've all got memories of the good old days, but when was the last time you saw some evidence that they happened?

The prolific digital media, like home movies, TV broadcasts and radio shows of last century created a sea of ephemera that captured life in California. It's recent history, sure, but it's also important cultural knowledge, according to archivists, and preserving it is a race against time.

