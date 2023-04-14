One of the finest American directors working today, Kelly Reichardt is not exactly a household name. Not one of her films has ever received a single Academy Award nomination, and she has never worked on anything that features superheroes or aliens.
Her films, including "Old Joy," "Wendy and Lucy," "Certain Women," and "First Cow," are not fast-paced. They are patient, and delicately observant. They are tuned into life's rhythms, and the feelings of human interactions.
Visiting the Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive last month, Reichardt sat down with The Examiner to discuss her latest work, "Showing Up" — which opens Friday in Bay Area theaters — and providing some insight into her unique process.
Whereas her previous film "First Cow" felt like — and was, in fact, based on — a novel, "Showing Up" feels more like a beautiful short story.
It tells the story of Lizzy (Michelle Williams) an uptight Portland sculptor who is preparing for a show. Her hot water isn't working, and her landlady/neighbor Jo (Hong Chau) — also an artist — isn't in a hurry to have it fixed. They rescue an injured bird and take turns babysitting it. And Lizzy worries about her brother (John Magaro) and his increasingly erratic behavior.
In-between plot elements, it simply exists, capturing the feel of this place and this time.
"It was a pretty long haul getting to it," said Reichardt. "Everything was percolating for a long time."
She worked with co-writer Jonathan Raymond, who wrote the novel "First Cow" was based upon ("The Half-Life") and has co-authored six of Reichardt's eight films.
"Showing Up" began when Raymond and Reichardt traveled to Vancouver to research a film about artist Emily Carr (1871-1945), who became a landlord as a way of making a living and finding time to paint.
"We thought she was this obscure painter, but we found out that she's huge in Vancouver, like an icon," said Reichardt. "So that put the kibosh on that, but this idea of trying to set up your life so you can work more at your art and less at your job, sort of stuck with us."
"We came back into our own world of makers and kind of made a salad of all the people we've known over the years," she continued. "It became this."
Reichardt and Raymond work together by just hanging out and talking. They live near each other. They take walks. They get coffee. Reichardt spends time at Raymond's house with his family. She has meals with them and relaxes on their porch.
Then it's time to write. "Jon always does the first pass," she said. "In that pass, the heart of the film is there, and the main characters are in place. He gives it to me and I take it apart and start rebuilding it in a way that I understand. There are holes that need to be filled in. And other characters of the world, that's kind of my terrain, and then they get pushed into the rest of the script and moved around."
"But it's an ongoing conversation," she continued. "I keep working on it until we're shooting. And I work on it after scouting. I go out and I come back and new things get put into the script."
This organic way of working continues into the editing process, which, unlike many directors, Reichardt does herself. She explains that she taught herself how to edit on her first film, "River of Grass" (1994), because she couldn't afford to hire one, and it stuck.
"Now I'm very attached to the process," she said. "I think it helps me in designing my shots, and what I want to shoot. And there's so much you find in editing. Now that I probably could hire an editor, I don't want to give it up. I really just enjoy it."
All of this contributes to Reichardt as a deeply personal auteur, with a recognizable tone and style. She confessed that she probably couldn't be a "director for hire," even if she wanted to.
"I don't know how I would shoot a film if someone just handed me a complete script, and I didn't have that process of working on it," she said. "I don't know how I would figure it all out if I didn't do it. I guess that's just how I've learned."
Yet she also admits that luck and fate play into the filmmaking process. For example, by chance, "Showing Up" is being released just weeks after three of its cast members were nominated for Oscars, Michelle Williams and Judd Hirsch for "The Fabelmans," and Hong Chau for "The Whale."
"Showing Up" is Reichardt's fourth collaboration with Williams. "I already know how good that's going to be. She keeps growing and going to new places and upping her game."
The other cast members worked well together.
"I didn't know Hong at all, and she's a total pleasure. She's super easy to work with. And Judd is a huge character and all over the place, and then dynamite when the camera is rolling," she said.
Another bit of luck came with the casting of André Benjamin (also known as "André 3000" from the hip-hop group Outkast) as another artist who operates the kiln for the sculptors.
"I didn't know Andre was going to be playing the flute all the time, and I'd end up with this beautiful flute music," Reichardt said. "He just walks around and plays the flute. He let us record him, and that was super cool. It's this beautiful woodwind sound. It really does float in in the mix. I hear the wind in the trees and I hear the birds, and then down the street I hear Andre's flute."
She paused for a moment, reflecting. Then, spoken as a true artist who is open to everything, sums up her art.
"I guess like everything in filmmaking, you're plotting it and designing it and working towards it, and then there are things that are out of your hands like chemistry or weather, that are going to present themselves," she said.
"There's an element that you're not controlling, thank goodness, and it comes to life."