“My Neighbor Adolf,” Leon Prudovsky’s comedy with dark tinges, is one of 66 films showing at the 2023 San Francisco Jewish Film Festival.

The oldest, and one of the boldest, festivals of its kind, the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival returns this week, celebrating Jewish cinema and culture with a lineup of 66 films.

Presented by the Jewish Film Institute, the festival runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Castro Theatre (July 20-23, July 30) and Vogue Theater (July 25-29), in San Francisco, and Landmark’s Piedmont Theatre (Aug. 1-6), in Oakland.

