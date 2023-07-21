The oldest, and one of the boldest, festivals of its kind, the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival returns this week, celebrating Jewish cinema and culture with a lineup of 66 films.
Presented by the Jewish Film Institute, the festival runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Castro Theatre (July 20-23, July 30) and Vogue Theater (July 25-29), in San Francisco, and Landmark’s Piedmont Theatre (Aug. 1-6), in Oakland.
“It’s been called the area’s largest secular synagogue,” says Jay Rosenblatt, the Jewish Film Institute’s program director, when describing the festival’s appeal as a Jewish cultural event.
The Jewish Film Festival is in its 43rd year and is the longest-
running festival of its kind in the world.
This year’s lineup includes films from 18 countries, and two of the screenings are world premieres. Many of the filmmakers will attend the event.
Rosenblatt attributes the event’s popularity to the adventurous tastes of local audiences. “People look to our programming,” he says. “The kind of films that we show take risk.”
As always, audiences can expect a wide-ranging lineup of narrative and documentary features and short films that illustrate the diversity and complexity of Jewish culture.
Biographical documentaries kick off and close the festival.
“Remembering Gene Wilder,” director Ron Frank’s profile of the comic actor best known for his collaborations with Mel Brooks, opens the festival. The film contains previously unseen home movies and photographs, plus insights about Wilder from colleagues, Brooks included.
“Bella!” closes the festival’s San Francisco portion. Director Jeff L. Lieberman celebrates the life and work of Bella Abzug, the Bronx-based politician known for her efforts for women’s rights and social justice — as well as her sizable hats.
This year’s Local Spotlight film is “The Secret Art of Human Flight,” directed by Mission district resident H.P. Mendoza and written by Jesse Orenshein. The human comedy depicts the workings of grief through the story of a young widower who seeks the guidance of an offbeat stranger who claims he can teach him to fly.
Also spotlighted is “My Neighbor Adolf,” Leon Prudovsky’s comedy with dark tinges. German actor Udo Kier (who is expected to attend the festival) plays a Holocaust survivor living in South America who believes that Adolf Hitler is still alive and is, in fact, his neighbor.
In the nonfiction arena, Rosenblat — himself a documentary filmmaker — has numerous recommendations.
These include “Red Herring,” in which filmmaker Kit Vincent, diagnosed with terminal cancer, embarks on a spiritual journey and, often humorously, documents his family’s effort to make sense of what is happening.
Lex Gillespie’s entertaining “The Catskills” looks at the Borscht Belt vacation spots popular with 20th-century Jewish Americans.
Other Rosenblatt favorites are “1341 Frames of Love and War,” about Israeli war photographer Micha Bar-Am; “Rabbi on the Block,” about a Black rabbi fighting hate and injustice in her Chicago community; and “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy,” which examines 1960s counterculture and the significance of director John Schlesinger’s Oscar-winning X-rated film.
Not every film on the slate contains Jewish subjects.
“We have a broad definition of what a Jewish film is,” Rosenblatt says, explaining that some of the festival’s offerings, while not actually Jewish, reflect Jewish values.
These concepts include tikkun olam, which involves taking action to fix the world. Themes in this section of the festival include human rights, antisemitism, and conflict.
On this slate is “Plan C,” the festival’s Take Action Spotlight film. It profiles the Plan C organization, whose mission is to make the abortion pill available to increasing numbers of women.
The festival stands out among Jewish film festivals for its inclusion of Palestinian stories. One such film is “Alam,” a coming-of-age tale about a Palestinian teen who, to please a girl, takes part in a flag-related act of defiance.
Another is “A Gaza Weekend,” British-Palestinian filmmaker Basil Khalil’s action-packed comedy.
Not all of the films we are showing will have theatrical releases,” Rosenblatt says. “So the festival is a good place to see them.”