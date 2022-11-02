Climate change, renewable energy, equal gender and race representation — Jerry Brown’s concerns about such issues in the 1970s seemed petty and even loony to many. “Governor Moonbeam” was the name Chicago columnist Mike Royko dubbed Brown at the time.
Five decades later, the four-term California governor, three-time presidential candidate and 50-year public servant has proved to have been remarkably on-target during times when few were listening. A new documentary, “Jerry Brown: The Disrupter,” examines the foresight Brown displayed as a young politician and celebrates Brown’s longtime commitment to public service. Directed by Emmy Award–winning Marina Zenovich, the film will world-premiere Thursday in San Francisco at the Doc Stories festival.
“My father was a California legislator, and I’ve known Jerry since I was a kid,” says the Los Angeles–based Zenovich, who is known for her biographical documentaries; Lance Armstrong, Roman Polanski and Robin Williams are among her previous subjects.
She has long admired Brown, she says, and “had always wanted to make a film about him.”
Admiring but not adulatory, the doc uses recent interviews and archival footage to chronicle Brown’s 50-year political career and guide us through a half century of California political history. Zenovich’s interviewees include former California treasurer (and Brown’s sister) Kathleen Brown, former Governors Gray Davis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, former Brown campaign adviser Tom Quinn and journalists Todd Purdum and Miriam Pawel.
While popular with liberal Democrats and at the same time viewed as a fiscal conservative, Brown has generally been hard to categorize. He’s been described as everything from a groundbreaker to a centrist to a grassroots populist.
He also can be tough to interview, Zenovich says — a sentiment with which journalist Adam Nagourney, who wrote a 2018 New York Times piece titled “Tips for Interviewing Jerry Brown,” would agree.
One tip from Nagourney: “It’s not a good idea to use the word ‘legacy’ in asking about Mr. Brown’s, um, legacy.”
Brown “questions what you question,” Zenovich says.
“It was a tough sell,” Zenovich says, describing the main source for her documentary. “There were already documentaries about politicians ... Jerry Brown is a man of ideas, not somebody who wants to sit down and talk about himself.”
“He is filled with ideas. He was in his head, and I wanted something emotional from him,” she says of interviewing Brown.
Not to worry, though. The combination of Brown’s reflections, which are not insubstantial, and the wide range of other commentary we hear in the film tells us what we need to know about the title subject.
Even those old enough to remember Jerry Brown’s entire career will likely have forgotten some of the many events the film references.
The son of Edmund G. “Pat” Brown, who was California’s governor from 1959 to 1967, San Francisco–born Jerry Brown, aka Edmund G. Brown Jr., grew up surrounded by politics but didn’t initially want a political career. He studied at a Jesuit seminary and then changed paths, attending UC Berkeley and Yale Law School. He found the law books “tedious,” while political discourse stirred him.
Brown served as California’s secretary of state from 1971 to 1975 and, in 1974 at 36, an age that many, his father included, deemed too young, he ran successfully for governor of California. The Brown name recognition likely helped him beat Republican Houston Flournoy.
Four years later, Brown won reelection, against Republican Evelle Younger.
Observers describe Brown as the “freshest of the fresh faces,” a “rock star” and a Kennedy-like figure — young, bright and charismat
“He was dismissed” at the time for his views on issues now recognized as critical, she says. “But he was spot-on.”
“He was a different drummer.”
Brown displayed that quality upon taking office. He rejected a governor’s limo and the governor’s mansion. (He slept instead in an apartment on a mattress on the floor, still living “like a monk,” one interviewee says.)
A born “disrupter,” Brown brought climate change into the spotlight, along with subjects like renewable energy, nuclear proliferation and the possibility of launching a California satellite to monitor the environment. When Mike Royko created the “Governor Moonbeam” moniker (Royko later took back those words), Brown thought it was a compliment for his unconventional thinking.
In 2010, Brown ran for California governor again. He served two more terms.
“Just think,” says Zenovich, “if you could do the same job at 36 and then come back and do it at 72. If you had a second chance, what would you do?”
As an older man, Brown humorously tosses out his 1970s claim that his youth qualified him to be a gubernatorial candidate. Instead, he cited his massive political experience as a chief asset.
In addition to his above-mentioned actions, Brown, during his terms as governor, appointed numerous women and people of color to significant government posts, helped bring about a farm labor bill and convinced voters to tax themselves to heal the economy.
He opposed Proposition 13 (the 1978 property-tax-limiting amendment) and 2008’s Proposition 8 (the anti-marriage-equality measure).
Running for federal office, Brown fared poorly. He lost a 1982 bid for the U.S. Senate. More memorably, he ran unsuccessfully for president thrice, vying for the Democratic nomination against Jimmy Carter in 1976 and 1980 and Bill Clinton in 1992. Brown acknowledges that he made mistakes in these campaigns. Some, including Zenovich, believe that, for starters, he was too eager: Brown should have waited, like Clinton did, until the time was right for him.
The film also covers Brown’s stint, from 2007 to 2011, as state attorney general (a post Pat Brown once held), and Brown’s decision to run for mayor not of San Francisco but of Oakland, a choice the film has fun with. He served in that post from 1999 to 2007.
Additional subjects include Brown’s 1980s journey to Japan to study Zen Buddhism and to India, where he worked with Mother Teresa.
We also learn about Brown’s candor with the press. “I went in with low expectations, and they were fulfilled,” Brown reportedly said when asked about his meeting with President Gerald Ford.
On the personal front, we’re reminded of Brown’s headline-making relationship with singer Linda Ronstadt and, more recently, Brown’s marriage to business executive Anne Gust.
The film doesn’t dissect Brown’s political record or personal psyche. We don’t hear criticism from climate activists who believe he hasn’t done enough, or from detractors refuting perceptions of Brown as a budgetary savior.
But Zenovich has made an informative, entertaining and invigorating portrait of a politician who was clearly ahead of his time, and with this film she aims, through Brown’s example, to move people to better the world.
“If this film inspires one person to go into public service, I feel like I’ve done my job,” she says.