‘I Went to the Dance” tells the story of Cajun and zydeco music, the down-to-earth, toe-tapping music of French Louisiana. Made by three revered filmmakers and filled with exuberant performances, the documentary, unseen in theaters since 1989, returns to the big screen in San Francisco this week, newly restored.
Showing at the Roxie Theater on Saturday, the film bears the artistic stamp of the late independent filmmaker Les Blank who is known for his portraits of regional American musicians.
The co directors are the late Chris Strachwitz, — the record producer, music collector, and roots-music scholar — and longtime Blank collaborator and editor Maureen Gosling.
Expanding on Blank’s shorter works, the 84-minute documentary presents a full-scale picture of Southwestern Louisiana’s music and culture.
“There was a lot to put together,” Gosling says.
She cites recordings from Strachwitz’s “astounding record collections of old records from the 1920s and 1930s,” along with performance footage, interviews, and photographs as among the elements she wove together when editing the movie more than 30 years ago.
Inspired by writer-musician Ann Savoy’s book “Cajun Music: A Reflection of a People,” the film examines the history and character of Cajun and zydeco music. It describes the two forms as having a similar sound but distinct identities.
Both are French, and accordions, fiddles, and guitars are their primary instruments. Both, as captured by Blank’s camera, attract crowds of everyday people eager to kick up their heels.
A difference is that Cajun music was created by white musicians, including French Canadians forced to leave Nova Scotia. Zydeco is the music of Black French Creoles, and it reflects Afro-Caribbean and African American influences.
The filmmakers share recordings from the 1920s and 1930s, when pioneering artists were putting Cajun and zydeco music on the map. After that, interest in the music declined. A postwar surge in popularity reversed that trend. But then rock and roll entered the picture, and younger Cajun and zydeco artists couldn’t resist it.
In ensuing decades, Cajun and zydeco music survived, sometimes infused with elements of rock and other contemporary genres.
Savoy, who appears in the film as both musician and interviewee, says that while
Cajun and zydeco are well-known music forms, they are less widely embraced than other styles.
The documentary, she says, “really brings the music out to a lot of people.”
Its star-packed cast includes Queen Ida, the first female accordion player to lead a zydeco band; zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier; Cajun artist Michael Doucet, appearing with BeauSoleil; zydeco artist Rockin’ Sidney, performing the almost too catchy “Don’t Mess With My Toot Toot”; and Cajun accordionist Mark Savoy (Ann’s husband), who, in a moment of local color, demonstrates the durability of his instrument by standing on it.
Ann Savoy describes Blank’s technique for putting truthful material on the screen.
“Les knew how to make himself invisible,” Savoy says.
“The person behind the camera is what makes the movie charming, warm, and intimate.”
“He’s so quiet. He leaves the camera rolling.”
Gosling describes developing a love for cinema in her early years.
“I discovered Godard’s ‘Breathless’ and Fellini,” she says.
In the American arena, she admired Les Blank.
“Les’ films were so poetic and so beautiful,” she says.
When Blank needed an assistant, Gosling didn’t refuse the offer.
Eventually, she became Blank’s primary editor. Her credits in this capacity include Blank’s acclaimed “Burden of Dreams.”
Gosling applauds the recent remastering of the documentary, by Harrod Blank (Les’ son) and Anthony Matt.
“The film should look beautiful on the big screen,” she says.
Asked for her thoughts about the state of Cajun and zydeco music today, Savoy expresses sadness over what she describes as an erosion of the French component.
“In some recent zydeco, they’ve changed the language to English,” she says.
“The beautiful form of the French language is getting lost.”
As for the re release of “I Went to the Dance,” Savoy praises the filmmakers for allowing the music to reach current audiences.
“Thank God Chris and Les documented it,” she says. “They saved so much music from disappearing off the face of the earth.”
Maureen Gosling and Harrod Blank will appear in onstage conversations at Rialto Cinemas Cerrito in El Cerrito (Thursday); Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in Berkeley (Friday); and the Roxie Theater (Saturday). Tickets cost $18 to the former two showings, which start at 7 p.m. General admission tickets for Saturday’s show, which starts at 4 p.m., cost $15, with discounts for seniors, children under 12 and attendees with a SNAP or EBT card.