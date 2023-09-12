Clifton Chenier

Zydeco accordionist Clifton Chenier, pictured above, is featured in the 1989 documentary “I Went to the Dance.” Newly restored and remastered, the film is returning to the big screen in San Francisco this weekend for the first time in decades.

 Argot Pictures

‘I Went to the Dance” tells the story of Cajun and zydeco music, the down-to-earth, toe-tapping music of French Louisiana. Made by three revered filmmakers and filled with exuberant performances, the documentary, unseen in theaters since 1989, returns to the big screen in San Francisco this week, newly restored.

Showing at the Roxie Theater on Saturday, the film bears the artistic stamp of the late independent filmmaker Les Blank who is known for his portraits of regional American musicians.

Ex // Top Stories