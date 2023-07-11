The largest silent film festival in all of North and South America combined opens Wednesday at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, a spot that ran “silents” in their heyday a century ago.
The five-day festival includes 23 programs, which include 15 films that have been restored to their original versions. All programs feature musical accompaniment performed live in the theater.
At the helm of the festival is Artistic Director Anita Monga, a silent-movie buff who has programmed the event for more than a decade.
“It’s the largest festival in the Americas that is devoted to silent cinema,” Monga says.
Silent cinema, which is in black and white and contains no audible dialogue, can be a challenge to sell to the public, Monga says. People wrongly assume that silent movies contain unsophisticated techniques, irrelevant themes or outrageous overacting, she says.
Monga says she wants the festival she programs to debunk such sentiments.
The event’s diverse lineup includes love stories, social dramas, political satire, and more.
“The films this year are beautiful,” Monga says.
“The Iron Mask,” which gets things rolling on Wednesday, is an action adventure directed by pioneering director Allan Dwan. A swashbuckling Douglas Fairbanks stars in this sequel to “The Three Musketeers.” The Guenter Buchwald Ensemble provides the music.
“The Merry Widow,” directed by Erich von Stroheim, closes the festival Sunday. Two royal cousins compete for the love of a dancer in this lively comedy, the biggest hit from the Austria-born auteur.
Monga also recommends “Flowing Gold,” an ambitious production directed by Joseph De Grasse and presented in a tinted and toned new restoration. “A marriage of Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’” is how she describes the film, which involves a homesteading family and the North Texas oil boom.
She also applauds “Crainquebille,” Jacques Feyder’s humane French drama about a street vendor whose livelihood and life collapse after he is arrested and jailed for ludicrous reasons.
Additional offerings include “The Johnson Flood,” a silent disaster movie containing still-impressive effects; “The Dragon Painter,” a Hollywood production notable for its almost entirely Asian cast; “Kentucky Pride,” a racehorse tale from famed director John Ford, who began making films during the silent era; and Yasujiro Ozu’s “Walk Cheerfully,” which combines a Hollywood gangster flick with the kind of moving human story that would long distinguish the Japanese auteur’s work.
Also on the bill are Buster Keaton’s “Three Ages,” a human-heart comedy inspired by D.W. Griffith’s “Intolerance,” set in three time periods; a program of Laurel and Hardy shorts; a tribute to actor Edward Everett Horton; a Shakespeare adaptation; an “old dark house” horror comedy; a Norma Shearer-starring romantic drama; and, from Soviet Ukraine, an off-the-wall satire of Soviet bureaucracy (it’s like nothing you’ve seen before).
In addition to Guenther Buchwald, this year’s featured musicians include pianist-composer Maud Nelissen, Tony-nominated composer Wayne Barker, percussionist Frank Bockius, the Masaru Koga Ensemble, pianist Stephen Horne and pianist-composer William Lewis, who also is a marionettist and has a short marionette film in the festival.
For the uninitiated and the curious, Monga recommends viewing the work of some of the silent era’s most popular and accessible artists. “You can’t go wrong with Buster Keaton,” she says, then suggests watching Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin or a G.W. Pabst film (“Pandora’s Box,” perhaps).
