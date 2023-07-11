Flowing Gold.1.jpg

“Flowing Gold” — directed by Joseph De Grasse and presented in a tinted and toned new restoration — is among the features at this year’s San Francisco Silent Film Festival.

 Courtesy San Francisco Silent Film Festival

The largest silent film festival in all of North and South America combined opens Wednesday at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, a spot that ran “silents” in their heyday a century ago.

The five-day festival includes 23 programs, which include 15 films that have been restored to their original versions. All programs feature musical accompaniment performed live in the theater.

