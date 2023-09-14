Floating Features

The Red and White Fleet will set sail from Pier 43 1/2 this fall, screening a series of classic movies with help from the Roxie Theater.

 Photo courtesy: Roxie Theater

Many people have seen Steven Spielberg's 1975 smash hit "Jaws" from the comfort of a movie theater or their own homes.

But how many can say they watched it on a ship, the perilous waters just below your feet?

