Many people have seen Steven Spielberg's 1975 smash hit "Jaws" from the comfort of a movie theater or their own homes.
But how many can say they watched it on a ship, the perilous waters just below your feet?
Movie fans will have the opportunity to see "Jaws" and three other movies, starting Sept. 29, as part of the Roxie and Red and White Fleet's "Floating Features" series.
The screenings will take place aboard Red and White Fleet's EHYDRA, the largest lithium-ion battery electric hybrid-powered vessel in North America, with a noiseless engine.
Launched in 2019, this is the fourth "Floating Features" series. Tyler Foster, managing director and partner of Red and White Fleet, says the partnership came about organically.
"A consultant suggested it after seeing the layout of the seats on the outdoor 3rd deck, which are arranged facing forward," he tells The Examiner. "Knowing we wanted to partner with a theater, I did some research and once we realized that both we and the Roxie are SF Legacy Businesses, it made perfect sense to connect."
Roxie Executive Director Lex Sloan, who curates "Floating Features", says "it has been great fun bringing a truly unique moviegoing experience to our audience."
After "Jaws" screens at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30, the series continues on Oct. 13 and 14, also at 9 p.m., with a San Francisco-filmed, explosion-filled action classic, "The Rock," from 1996.
Viewers will be able to watch as Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery try to protect The City from terrorist Ed Harris as the real Alcatraz slips by on the horizon.
Another San Francisco-filmed favorite, "So I Married an Axe Murderer," from 1993, screens at 8 p.m., Oct. 20 and 21.
In it, beat poet Charlie (Mike Myers) begins to fear that his romantic partner (Nancy Travis) may actually be an infamous husband killer.
Famously, Myers also plays his own Scottish-accented father, Stuart, who spouts most of the movie's funniest lines.
The series closes on Oct. 27 and 28, at 8 p.m., with Frank Oz's musical "Little Shop of Horrors," from 1986, starring Rick Moranis as florist Seymour Krelborn, who begins raising a strange plant that subsists on human blood.
The cast includes Ellen Greene and Vincent Gardenia, plus a boatload of legendary comics: Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Christopher Guest, John Candy, and Jim Belushi.
Halloween costumes are encouraged for this horrific monster show.
Tickets are $50 for adults and $38 for youths aged 5-17. Children under 5 are free. A ticket includes popcorn and hot drinks, and movie lovers can order drinks and light snacks from the ship's full cocktail bar.
The ship departs from Pier 43 1/2. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available, for those concerned about the Bay's chilly winds.