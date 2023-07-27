In “20 Days in Mariupol,” directed by Pulitzer Prize–winning video journalist Mstyslav Chernov, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds onscreen through the reportage of Ukrainian Associated Press journalists who remained in the besieged city of Mariupol when other international reporters had left.
In a combat zone without electricity or Internet, Chernov and his team, assisted by doctors and Ukrainian soldiers, hid at a hospital and risked their lives to document war horrors. The footage they shot of Russian atrocities, which included the bombing of a maternity hospital, would reach the world and powerfully refute Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia wasn’t attacking civilians.
Following a screening of the documentary at San Francisco’s Roxie Theater last Saturday, Chernov discussed the film during an onstage conversation with moderator Amanda Pike and members of the audience.
Excerpts, edited for clarity, follow.
Why did you go to Mariupol in the first place? We had reason to believe that Mariupol was about to be invaded. We know the front line well, we know what Russia is capable of. Just as we speak, for example, a few hours ago, a church in Odessa was destroyed by Russian bombs — a beautiful church.
How did you know Mariupol was going to be targeted? For Ukrainians, this invasion started not 500 days ago, but nine years ago (when Russia, in 2014, attempted to take over Mariupol). Mariupol is so symbolic, so tactically important. We knew that it would be targeted, we knew it would be surrounded.
You’ve covered conflict zones all over the world. How different was it to be covering this incredible conflict in your home country? Mariupol and this part of the invasion of Ukraine was the most dangerous thing I’ve ever experienced. After Mariupol, I went to my hometown. Bodies were lying in front of the house where I spent my student years — it’s very personal. Russians are getting really good at killing people, and Ukrainians are very good at resisting.
Do you think there’s a kind of push/pull happening in the film, in the sense that sometimes when you appear with your camera, people curse you out, and, at other times, people, like the doctors, are begging you to film what is happening? There are people who want to swear at me. That’s fine. As a journalist, I wanted to show all kinds of reactions to the camera.
How do you navigate whether to pick up your camera and start filming? How do you determine if something is appropriate to film? When there are no other journalists around, you need to record what you see. However, while you’re recording, you need to respect people who tell you, “‘Just don’t film me.’
We’ve heard that when the Ukrainian forces came to extract you from the hospital where you were hiding and dressed as doctors, you were originally concerned that they were the Russian military forces. At first, we weren’t sure what to think. But these guys saved us, they kept fighting, several of them got killed, and some got imprisoned and tortured. Russians were making them sign papers saying that they (the Ukrainian soldiers) were the ones who were killing civilians — that’s very common.
Did you discover a significant number of citizens in Mariupol who were sympathetic to the Russians? A small percentage of people supported Russia’s side.
With all communication lines cut off by Russia, did people in Mariupol see you as their only source of information from the outside world? People would see the press sign on our helmets and come up to us and say, ‘Is Kyiv still standing? Is the president still there?’ They saw us as their only connection to the world. We felt that they wanted us to send messages to their loved ones to try to tell the world what was happening.
Were there scenes that were so ghastly that they were not filmed or were edited out? The heartbreaking scenes are there, for it was important for us not to sanitize what you see. However, at the same time, it was important for us to treat those who suffer with dignity. I have images of children who died and were buried, and they’re not in the film — there wasn’t a right moment.
The footage that accuses your reportage of being fake news — how do you combat that? We don’t. Because as soon as you start arguing with propaganda, you’ve lost. My work is to report what I see and, in this case, film it.