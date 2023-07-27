#1 - Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka picks his way through the aftermath of a Russian attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. From 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL. Photo Credit AP Photo_Mstyslav Chernov.jpg

Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka picks his way through the aftermath of a Russian attack in Mariupol, Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2022.

 AP Photo COURTESY OF mstyslav chernov

In “20 Days in Mariupol,” directed by Pulitzer Prize–winning video journalist Mstyslav Chernov, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds onscreen through the reportage of Ukrainian Associated Press journalists who remained in the besieged city of Mariupol when other international reporters had left.

In a combat zone without electricity or Internet, Chernov and his team, assisted by doctors and Ukrainian soldiers, hid at a hospital and risked their lives to document war horrors. The footage they shot of Russian atrocities, which included the bombing of a maternity hospital, would reach the world and powerfully refute Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia wasn’t attacking civilians.

Ex // Top Stories