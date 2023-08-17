eternal1_720.jpg

Paulina and Augusto share a tender moment during The Eternal Memory

 Courtesy: MTV Documentary Films

“The Eternal Memory,” a Chilean documentary opening Friday in the Bay Area, tells the story of a couple who fight to keep their marriage strong after the husband is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the wife becomes his caregiver.

The film by notable director Maite Alberdi received a Grand Jury Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and has been lauded by critics.

