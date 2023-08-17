“The Eternal Memory,” a Chilean documentary opening Friday in the Bay Area, tells the story of a couple who fight to keep their marriage strong after the husband is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the wife becomes his caregiver.
The film by notable director Maite Alberdi received a Grand Jury Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and has been lauded by critics.
“The appeal of the film is very universal,” Alberdi says. “It’s about love and memory.”
The film features two well-known Chileans who won’t let the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease hurt their relationship. They engage in casual conversation. They appear publicly together. Loving partners, they tease each other about the fact that neither of them can cook. They stroke each other’s faces.
Alberdi shows how the couple maintain their bond by keeping memories alive and vital.
They view old photos, recognizing colleagues and friends they have known. They recall how, decades ago, they built their house together. They also talk about individual experiences, some dating back to before they met, with each demonstrating an interest in the other’s history.
Augusto Gongora and Paulina Urrutia have been together since the 1990s.
Using recent footage, home movies, and archival materials, the film follows them over five years and periodically flashes back to their earlier lives.
Gongora is a former journalist and political commentator who, in the 1970s and 1980s, clandestinely reported on the brutality of the regime of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who took control of Chile in a coup in 1973 and ruled until 1990. Later, Gongora created an archive that has served as a visual memory of the Pinochet years.
Urrutia, a popular actress and a former minister of culture, is Gongora’s wife and caregiver.
In the film, Gongora makes it clear that he still enjoys life, and devotedly, Urrutia helps him do so. She goes for walks in the sunshine with him and reads to him. In her company, he rides his bicycle, socializes with friends, and views an eclipse.
“The two have a very precious, very unusual relationship,” Alberdi says, and her film’s opening passage bears out that statement.
“I’m here to help you remember,” Urrutia gently tells Gongora, when he is confused after waking up in the morning. She gently tells him who he is, and that she is his wife, and that he is in the house where the two have long lived.
Comfort registers on the faces of both. Whether the pair are strolling through the garden or dancing together or recalling their first date, warmth and affection characterize their interactions.
Alberdi doesn’t omit Alzheimer’s darker aspects. Unable to read the books he cherishes, or even to recognize his own face, Gongora gets frustrated and sometimes cries.
The film weaves strands of the past into the current picture. Gongora and Urrutia appear as a loving young couple and as dynamic individual presences.
Urrutia performs onstage and becomes a government minister. Gongora bravely reports the truth from the streets of Pinochet’s Chile.
Other passages show Gongora as a respected commentator discussing national trauma.
“It is very important for us to reconstitute memory,” Gongola says. He talks about “emotional memory.”
“We all know about it,” Alberdi says, of the human-rights abuses that occurred during Pinochet’s rule. “We learned about it in school.”
When I asked Maite about the anniversary commemorations, she acknowledged that they were going on, and that they were part of the picture, but didn’t elaborate.
But what also matters, she says, is that Chileans address the past not only academically but in ways that feel current and relevant.
Fiftieth-anniversary commemorations of the coup are geared toward achieving that, but more must be done, she says.
Overall, however, the documentary is a love story, of two people whose knowledge of each other, despite memory loss, doesn’t diminish.
“It was amazing to see how, when the brain was failing, the love they shared remained in the body,” Alberdi says. “We can see in the body that they have the same love, the same desire.”
As for the intimate access she gained to the couple, Alberdi says that both Urrutia and Gongora were on board.
“We worked with a small crew, so they wouldn’t feel we were intrusive,” she says. “We built trust and confidence.”
Alberdi, whose additional credits include the Oscar-nominated “The Mole Agent,” says that “The Eternal Memory” reflects her interest in the isolation people face and how individuals depend on others for care.
“We all need to care for someone at some point in our lives.”
Urrutia and Gongora’s story illustrates that “we all have to take care of each other,” she says.
“With caring, we can understand love.”
In a sad update, Alberdi notes that Augusto Gongora died in May.
“Paulina sees the film as a wonderful way of remembering Augusto,” Alberdi says.
Alberdi and Urrutia will be in the Bay Area Saturday, discussing the film in onstage conversations at the Opera Plaza Cinema and the Smith Rafael Film Center. Contact the theaters for showtimes.