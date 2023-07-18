Warriors_Victory_Parade-20Jun2022-1083.JPG (copy)

A a new documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” shows how the Golden State Warriors superstar persevered after almost every college recruiter passed him by.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The new documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” which drops on Apple TV+ on Friday, may confuse fans with its title.

After all, Curry is arguably the star of the Golden State Warriors — helping bring the team to four championships, being named NBA MVP twice, and setting the record for career three-pointers made — and inarguably one of the greatest players of all time.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom's new climate newsletter.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

 

Tags