Young Stephen Curry in his Davidson jersey. 

 Tim Cowie / Courtesy Apple TV+

The new documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” which drops on Apple TV+ on Friday, may confuse fans with its title.

After all, Curry is arguably the star of the Golden State Warriors — helping bring the team to four championships, being named NBA MVP twice, and setting the record for career three-pointers made — and inarguably one of the greatest players of all time.

