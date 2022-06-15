Friday in Bay Area theaters, Pixar's "Lightyear" opens with a text crawl, describing how in 1995 a boy named Andy received a Buzz Lightyear toy for his birthday — and this is the movie that inspired the toy.
According to "Lightyear" director Angus MacLane and producer Galyn Susman, that's about as close as they wanted to come to any comparisons to "Toy Story."
"Some people say, 'I want to see Andy at the end of the film, reacting,'" says MacLane, who began at Pixar in the late 1990s and worked as a storyboard artist on "Toy Story 2."
"Actually, we don't," he continues, "because we want this to be its own thing. Ultimately what we're going for is the experience of watching the film and letting you be that person. You should be the one reacting."
Indeed, it's easy to forget all about toys watching this thrilling, streamlined adventure of Space Ranger Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans), who crashes his ship, stranding himself and his crew on a hostile alien planet. As he attempts to right his wrong, he experiences time jumps, fights giant robots, faces the evil Zurg and makes a batch of new friends.
Rather than any animated movies, MacLane says he wanted to pay homage to the live-action sci-fi movies he grew up with, and especially "Star Wars" — but only up to a point.
"We have references to the 'Toy Story' films and other films, but I never wanted it to be so distracting that you're pulled out of it and thinking about some better film," he says. "We had a saying: Don't remind the audience of the better films!"
In describing his concept for the look of "Lightyear," MacLane says, "There are a lot of modern things that I didn't want to do in this film. The visuals are influenced by the broad colors of some early '70s sci fi, and also the wear of the late-'70s sci fi. The lighting is kind of French new wave.
"When CG began, you had to build everything in CG, so you wanted to see everything," he says. "So in this film we tried as best we could to obscure as much as possible. We built it and then threw it away, so you're always focusing on the story point or the acting and not on the background."
Susman, who served as a lighting supervisor on the original "Toy Story," working her way up to the rank of producer on "Ratatouille" (2007), adds that this kind of visual style is new, "not only to Pixar, but to animation in general. I don't see a lot of heavy atmospheric stuff in animation."
Another visual component is the movie's geography. MacLane says in sci-fi movies you have to visit three or four different worlds. For example, in "The Empire Strikes Back," MacLane explains, viewers get to see the snow planet of Hoth, the swamp planet of Dagobah, the pink, dizzying heights of Cloud City and the evil, metallic Star Destroyer.
"For us, we had the same thing," he says. "You're going to be on Zurg's ship, that's one. You're going to be on the dark side of the planet, that's two. You're going to be on regular Star Command, that's three. And you're going to be in space. Hopefully the location is communicating what is necessary in the story at that point."
But perhaps the most important factor is the characters, starting with Chris Evans — Captain America himself — as Buzz.
"We cast Chris pretty early into the project. When we first met him, I said, 'I don't want you to do an imitation of Buzz Lightyear the toy.' I wanted to develop the character in tandem with him and help him make it his own," says MacLane.
MacLane and Evans met many times over Zoom and ran lines, practicing to see what worked. "We would start with him doing the mission log. That was a way to get into it," says MacLane. "He'd put on his 'official' voice for that."
"Anything with action, he would nail it right away," MacLane says. He describes recording a scene in which Buzz is being held upside down by a giant robot. They were under the gun, with only a few minutes to get it, and Evans did the scene with all the grunting and struggling and fighting sounds. It matched up perfectly.
"His technical ability is ridiculous," says MacLane.
"Lightyear" also features a diverse cast, ranging from Buzz's best friend and commanding officer Alisha Hawthorne, a Black, LGBTQ+ woman, to a Black commander. Latin characters and people of a certain age are also represented.
"Sci fi is the one place we've seen the futuristic portrayals of diverse populaces. 'Star Trek,' for example. The diversity of that cast is really lovely. It's part of the appeal of sci fi for us as storytellers," says Susman.
There's a prominent Asian voice belonging to Peter Sohn. Sohn, who is also a Pixar animator and a director ("The Good Dinosaur"), voices Sox, Buzz's loyal robot cat. Sox has some of the movie's funniest lines, and is an adorable scene stealer.
An example can be found in the film's second trailer wherein Sox accompanies Buzz for a quick light-speed test, responding, in a cheerful monotone, with "Buzz, that was utterly terrifying, and I regret having joined you."
"He was our temporary voice, but I had a feeling he would be the right thing," says MacLane. "I wanted the character to be earnest and loyal to Buzz, but be noncynically funny. And I knew Peter could do that. It was fairly effortless."
"We tried to find somebody else," adds Susman, "but nobody could do the smart and the sweet that Peter could do."
IF YOU GO
"Lightyear"
With Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi
Written by Angus MacLane, Matthew Aldrich, Jason Headley
Directed by Angus MacLane
Rated PG for action/peril
Running time 1 hour 45 minutes
Opens Friday