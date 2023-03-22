Vogue Theater in San Francisco

The operators of the Vogue Theater are asking for San Franciscans' help to stay afloat. Here's how you can donate. 

 Evilninja, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The operator of a trio of independent movie theaters in San Francisco is asking for the city's help to stay afloat.

CinemaSF on Tuesday launched a campaign to raise $100,000 in order to continue running the Balboa, Vogue and 4 Star theaters. Each of them have been on the west side of the century for around a century, with CinemaSF reopening 4 Star last December.

