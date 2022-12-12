Paul Pelosi Is Cheered at Kennedy Honors in Public Return After Attack

Paul Pelosi, in a black hat and a black glove obscuring his injuries, is cheered with his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Sunday night, Dec. 4, 2022. One of the biggest ovations at the Kennedy Center Honors went to Paul Pelosi who made his first public appearance since he was brutally attacked in October at his home in San Francisco. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

The filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi has made 14 documentaries, none more intimate, laborious or destabilizing than her latest. The subject is her mother, Nancy Pelosi.

The younger Pelosi, 52, has been filming her San Francisco-bred family since before her mother became a Democratic congresswoman, and captured her ascent (twice) to speaker of the House, along with many other political moments. “She invites the family to everything — every State of the Union, every time she gets sworn in,” her daughter, the youngest of her five children, said.

