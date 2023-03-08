All Elite Wrestling's tour of Northern California rages on but one pro wrestler will have to perform at the next show without his usual ring gear and his prestigious championship belt.
AEW's Michael Austin Wardlow, better known by the ring name Wardlow, had his rental car broken into while visiting San Francisco. The company was in town for its "Revolution" pay-per-view, which emanated from the Chase Center on March 5.
According to SFPD, Wardlow reported the auto burglary on March 7 at approximately 9:20 p.m. The 35-year-old parked his vehicle on the 2400 block of California Street and returned about three hours later, only to find the windows shattered and several items were stolen.
Among them were Wardlow's wrestling gear and the AEW TNT Championship, a title which he just won at the "Revolution" event. He is supposed to defend the newly-won, and now missing, title against East Palo Alto's Powerhouse Hobbs on the March 8 episode of "Dynamite," which will broadcast live from Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.
In the auto burglary's aftermath, Wardlow shared a video to his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
"Thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me. My TNT title, my gear, my boots, my whole life were in those bags," said Wardlow. "I don't know if this means I'm gonna have to beat the s--- out of Hobbs in these clothes I'm wearing right now, but one way or another I'm gonna make it to Sacramento and we're gonna get this s--- done."
SFPD says other articles stolen include a wallet, a laptop, sports gear and several personal items.
No arrests have been made and this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
"Whoever did do this better thank God that I didn’t catch you in the act because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is," added Wardlow.