Exactly a year ago, Diego Rivera’s monumental fresco “Pan American Unity” arrived at SFMOMA with the kind of celebratory reception that governments usually reserve for visiting monarchs. Parties and public talks shepherded Rivera’s 1940 work into SFMOMA’s most prominent free gallery: the glass-enclosed, warehouse-like space along Howard Street, where “Pan American Unity” is still drawing crowds of visitors, just as it did when Rivera made it eight decades ago while he was the star attraction at the Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island.
What on earth could SFMOMA do to top its restoration and rehabilitation of “Pan American Unity”? How about the exhibit “Diego Rivera’s America,” which opened Saturday and is being billed as the most in-depth look at the artist’s work in more than two decades. Borrowing art from private collectors and museums that don’t regularly lend out their Rivera holdings, “Diego Rivera’s America” offers a tsunami of revelations and reminders about Rivera’s art from the 1920s to the early 1940s.
We see Rivera the umanist, who paints indigenous Mexicans in a way that reveals their humanity, not just for Mexicans but for U.S. and international audiences. We see Rivera the communist, who embraces its ideological doctrines so much that he visits Moscow and then proselytizes those doctrines through art that is thoroughly Rivera’s. And we see Rivera the capitalist, who makes much of his money from the commissions of extremely wealthy patrons who (no surprise) don’t share Rivera’s feelings for proletariat revolutions.
Through more than 150 works of art, “Diego Rivera’s America” narrates Rivera’s evolution as an artist, when he had to navigate the tension between what he felt inside and what he displayed on canvases that still resonate with signs of struggle. Curator James Oles, a senior lecturer at Wellesley College who’s an expert on Mexican art and on Rivera, brings those struggles to light by articulating the pressures that Rivera faced — whether from critics on the left who said River’s paintings weren’t political enough, or from patrons of means who didn’t want art that contained communist symbols. The X-factor: Rivera often made art with the art market in mind.
Instead of a strictly chronological survey, “Diego Rivera’s America” is organized through thematic galleries. There is one that profiles Rivera’s art around the city of Tehuantepec in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, and another gallery that highlights Rivera’s interest in the lives of daily workers — which is separate from the gallery anchored by “proletariat” concerns.
In that “proletariat” galley, we see a Rivera panorama of Russia that’s bathed in Communist-colored red — and fronting the March 1932 issue of Fortune, the high-end business magazine that profiled Russia and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. We also see Rivera’s resolute drawings of Russia inside the pages of Cosmopolitan’s September 1932 interview with Stalin. People in the highest reaches of American media knew to call Rivera if they wanted poignant images about communism. America’s wealthiest art collectors also knew Rivera’s reputation.
“Collectors didn’t necessarily want an image of workers being abused or the Communist revolution, so in the first half of the show it seems Rivera isn’t interested in Communism — and he actually was,” Oles said in an interview at the exhibit preview.
Oles was speaking in the “proletariat” gallery, which recounts the time in 1933 when one of New York’s wealthiest figures, Nelson Rockefeller, ordered a Rivera mural to be destroyed just months after his family had commissioned it for Rockefeller Center. The reason: Rivera had inserted an image of Russian leader Vladimir Lenin, which infuriated Rockefeller.
“It’s in New York,” says Oles, “that he’s under a lot of pressure to radicalize his work because he’s being criticized from the left. They’re saying, ‘You’re just kowtowing to the capitalists. You’re just taking their money.’ But Rivera, I think — everything he did he saw as political. Getting a work of art of indigenous people onto the wall of a rich person’s home was political.”
While “Diego Rivera’s America” heralds Rivera as a ground-breaking artist who put human rights at the forefront of his work, the exhibit is critical of Rivera’s 1920s paintings of semi-nude women bathers from Tehuantepec, saying that Rivera resorted to an “eroticization” that was similar to Paul Gauguin’s portraits of Tahitian girls and women from the late 1800s and early 1900s. So Rivera had artistic blind spots. But he wasn’t blind to his increasing popularity and the vehemence with which people reacted to his work.
That vehemence is still here. If Rivera considered all his art to be political, then “Diego Rivera’s America” shows how the artist advocated a radical idea that still resonates today: Borders between countries are impositions of a political order. One of the first big artworks in the exhibit is a map of the United States and Mexico that is almost two stories tall and takes up an entire gallery. Rivera didn’t do the work. It’s the exhibit’s creation, and it highlights cities in both countries where Rivera found his artistic calling. The map has no U.S.-Mexico Border. The two countries are united into one. When Rivera thought of “America,” he thought of the land mass that includes his native Mexico but also went all the way south.
On the map’s lower right side is this quote from Rivera: “I mean by America, the territory included between the two ice barriers of the two poles. A fig for your barriers of wire and frontier guards.”
“Pan American Unity” extends that idea into a mural of epic proportions. While “Diego Rivera’s America” runs through Jan. 2, “Pan American Unity” will remain in SFMOMA’s Roberts Family Gallery through the summer of 2023 before SFMOMA returns it to City College of San Francisco, where it had been since 1961.
Rivera definitely thought of himself as “American” — and definitely thought he had the right to critique America any way he felt, depending on the commission and his mood. Rivera made artworks that explicitly criticized the United States’ history of racial injustice, treatment of Native Americans and other actions. But this exhibition makes clear that Rivera met American patrons and American people whom he painted and absolutely adored. Tennis player Helen Wills Moody, for example, whom Rivera met in the Bay Area, features prominently in a series of works that are some of the best on display. The America that Moody symbolized is powerful, sophisticated and beautiful. Rivera had reason to be optimistic about America, even as he saw its shortcomings.
