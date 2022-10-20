MJ Lenderman

MJ Lenderman plays the Regency Ballroom on Tuesday, featuring works from his 2022 album, “Boat Songs.”

 Charlie Boss

With his references to professional wrestling and ‘80s icons like Michael Jordan and Dan Marino, you would think that singer-songwriter Jake “MJ” Lenderman is a Gen X child, someone who pines wistfully for the days of Atari, mullets and Saturday morning cartoons.

Um, nope.

