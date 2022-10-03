MissTilly_BalletTEacher_31Aug2022-150.jpg

As Matilda Abbe, known as Miss Tilly, closes the curtain on her famous dance studio in the Richmond district, she reflects on teaching ballet to children in San Francisco since 1969.

 Craig Lee

This article originally appeared in the Nob Hill Gazette 

For decades, in a pink jewel box of a studio at California Street and 17th Avenue, little ones (including mine) in tights and tutus twirled and skipped, danced and pranced under the guidance of Matilda Abbe, better known as Miss Tilly. When the lease on the space expired last month, Miss Tilly hung up her ballet slippers, took down the hanging tutus in the windows and closed the doors on her beloved ballet school. The end of an era for a San Francisco institution.

20220829153117.jpg

Abbe presenting young performers with trademark pink carnations on stage at Herbst Theatre, also in the late 1990s.
20220829153228.jpg

Abbe with four of her six grandchildren to celebrate her students’ annual spring performance at Herbst Theatre in the late 1990s.

