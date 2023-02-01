There's an elite list of classical musicians who are also part of popular culture, and violinist Midori's 2020 Kennedy Center Honor cemented her place on it. She made her professional debut at 11 with the New York Philharmonic and three years later performed Leonard Bernstein's “Serenade”cat the Tanglewood Music Festival with the composer himself conducting. By her mid-teens, she was a full-time touring classical musician, with the Washington Post noting in 2012 that she was "perhaps the most celebrated child prodigy in modern times."
Now 51, Midori has performed with the world's major classical music institutions, from the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonics to the London and Chicago Symphony Orchestras, as well as with other superstars such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Emanuel Ax and conductor Zubin Mehta. The Osaka native and longtime U.S. resident answered emailed questions by voice memo en route to her home in Philadelphia, discussing her upcoming pair of recitals for San Francisco Performances in which she'll tackle two diverse programs rooted in pieces Bach wrote for violin. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
S.F. Performances’ 2022-23 season is celebrating the 40th anniversary of your famed professional debut. Do you remember it?
When I first made my debut with the New York Philharmonic, it was in 1982 on New Year's Eve. I do remember what it was like. I was very, very excited. Back then, I had so few opportunities to perform with an orchestra and it was such a special treat. I was so happy to be able to play and to make music and to collaborate with so many other musicians. And that's what I do remember about these early concerts — especially those with an orchestra.
With these solo programs, you'll be in a setting that's the complete opposite of being a soloist with a big orchestra. What's that like as a performer?
Doing a solo recital is actually a very unique experience, a unique feeling, to be alone completely. And most of the time, there isn't even another prop, so to speak. There's not a stand, and it's at times feeling so alone.
Yet that's also the beauty of it. Because the sounds that I hear and the sounds I can create are actually, indeed, what there is. And it's so pure, and it's so concentrated. And it's also something that makes one feel so responsible. But to create the sound, and the sound then surrounds me, it's absolutely unique.
Why did you choose different Bach sonatas for solo violin and violin partitas as the basis for both programs?
When I first did a Bach project over 10 years ago, I actually didn't include the contemporary works that are now being included this time around. For a long time, I've always made a point of performing Bach. And starting at a time when I was still early in my teaching position at USC, I made a point of having a special Bach celebration every year with all my students.
And I used to perform in the celebrations as well, while my students played either a sonata or partita or a pair of them or a trio of them, two or three works. And I started also playing multiple ones, as well. Through that experience, every year, I lived with Bach and would put the programs together. And somehow these groupings really found their own way to becoming a program.
And then the rest of each program consists of different contemporary works. Can you discuss that choice?
The contemporary works included in this cycle, these are all pieces that have been inspired or influenced in some way by the music of Bach or the idea of Bach. There is a very sort of natural connection with Bach in these pieces.
Are you in contact with these composers, or do you choose to interpret their compositions independently?
These composers are all living, and I've had varying degrees of communication with them. It's fantastic that, through technology, we're now able to reach out so easily and that, at the very least, I was able to communicate in writing with each of them.
Given his status as a musical maverick, John Zorn's “Passagen” (scheduled for Sunday afternoon) might be the most surprising of your selections. What can you share with us about that?
John Zorn's “Passagen” is an incredible piece of music. It's something I've really enjoyed practicing and learning. I also have opportunities to correspond and meet with John. That was a treat. And as he says in his own words, it's like the retrospective of violin works within this single piece with bits of Bartok, bits of Alan Berg. There's of course, Bach and also Paganini. Yeah, it's a lot of fun.
Finally, you've become nearly as well known for your educational and nonprofit work. How does that inspire your playing?
Through the nonprofit work that I do, through the educational work that I do and the accompanying UN Messenger of Peace designation, I think that my perspectives are constantly being challenged and expanded. And in very unique ways, they all come back to the music.
I'm not actually exactly trying to achieve certain experiences in order to have them influence my music. But in the end they end up influencing the music, I think, because music is so encompassing of my person, and my person is really so influenced by all my experiences.
