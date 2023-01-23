Michael McKean

Michael McKean reunites with longtime collaborators Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer — the trio behind such classics as “This is Spinal Tap” and “Best in Show” — for a 20th anniversary celebration of “A Mighty Wind” as part of SF Sketchfest

 Courtesy SF Sketchfest

To hear Michael McKean describe Jerry Palter — the character he created for the beloved folk mockumentary “A Mighty Wind” — one would assume that the role was meant to blend into the background and fade into oblivion forever.

“He reminds me so much of the openers I would see for folk acts like Dave Van Ronk,” said McKean. “They would all perform kind of competent cover versions of traditional songs, but they were usually not very good. And that’s what I think of Jerry. He just has this very white bread kind of look. He’s kind of a cornball, really.”

