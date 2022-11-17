Legendary Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G. will be taking the stage next month as a "true-to-life, hyperrealistic" avatar in a virtual reality concert.
The concert, dubbed "Sky's The Limit: A VR Concert Experience," takes place Dec. 16 and will be shown exclusively on Meta's VR and Facebook platforms. It is being produced by Meta in collaboration with the estate of The Notorious B.I.G.
An avatar of The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, will perform classic tracks from his catalog and lead fans on a VR experience through "The Brook," a virtual recreation of '90s Brooklyn in Meta Horizon Worlds.
Wallace was murdered in 1997 a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24 years old.
Last December, both the Warriors and FTX announced a "first-of-its-kind" cryptocurrency partnership
In a statement, Voletta Wallace, Biggie's mother, said, "Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher's music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times. However, I've found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now."
Writer and music journalist Touré wrote and voiced a narrative journey that audiences will follow along for a day in Biggie's life. The concert also will feature guest performances by Sean "Diddy" Combs, The Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick and Lil’ Cease, as well as a special set from DJ Clark Kent.
"Sky's The Limit" is Meta's latest investment in the Metaverse, CEO Mark Zuckerberg's reimagined version of the internet.
Previous company projects included a VR experience in Horizon Worlds based on Jordan Peele's "Nope" and a series of concerts featuring rapper Young Thug, DJ David Guetta and EDM duo The Chainsmokers at the end of last year.
The upcoming performance, which is being billed as a celebration of Biggie's 50th birthday, can be accessed with a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset. A 2D version of the concert will also be available on the official Notorious B.I.G. Facebook page.