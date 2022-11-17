Notorious B.I.G.

An avatar of The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, will perform classic tracks from his catalog and lead fans on a VR experience through "The Brook."

 Meta

Legendary Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G. will be taking the stage next month as a "true-to-life, hyperrealistic" avatar in a virtual reality concert.

The concert, dubbed "Sky's The Limit: A VR Concert Experience," takes place Dec. 16 and will be shown exclusively on Meta's VR and Facebook platforms. It is being produced by Meta in collaboration with the estate of The Notorious B.I.G.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like