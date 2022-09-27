Melina Duterte bedroom photo

Melina Duterte, also known as indie rocker Jay Som, brings her artsy bedroom pop to the stage at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival on Saturday.

 Kris Kirk

Melina Duterte, the creative force and one constant member of the indie rock group Jay Som, has perfected the art of making introspective, relatable pop music that rarely rises above the levels of hushed whispers. With her early lo-fi recording aesthetics and tales of heartbreak intermingled with everyday life (including the joys of taking public transit), Duterte has earned the imprimatur of bedroom pop auteur — a title usually reserved for shy loners and recluses.

Yet Duterte has consistently upended that stereotype by becoming one of the most in-demand collaborators of the indie rock world. She’s teamed up with huge pop stars like Troye Sivan for duets and has produced albums for an array of different musicians, including groups like Chastity Belt and artists such as Sasami and Whitmer Thomas.

