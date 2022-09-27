Melina Duterte, the creative force and one constant member of the indie rock group Jay Som, has perfected the art of making introspective, relatable pop music that rarely rises above the levels of hushed whispers. With her early lo-fi recording aesthetics and tales of heartbreak intermingled with everyday life (including the joys of taking public transit), Duterte has earned the imprimatur of bedroom pop auteur — a title usually reserved for shy loners and recluses.
Yet Duterte has consistently upended that stereotype by becoming one of the most in-demand collaborators of the indie rock world. She’s teamed up with huge pop stars like Troye Sivan for duets and has produced albums for an array of different musicians, including groups like Chastity Belt and artists such as Sasami and Whitmer Thomas.
“I have no idea how this happens sometimes,” said Duterte, who performs as Jay Som at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival on Saturday. “I truly don’t know why I get asked to do things like this, but I can tell you that I’m grateful. I am always a little shocked when I get to do certain things with, like, pop stars. I guess all I can say is that these artists have listened to my band and enjoy what they hear, and they appreciate my collaborative spirit. I’m not going to lie, it feels pretty good.”
Because of her in-demand services as a producer and creative partner, Duterte has been able to avoid the grueling cycle of endless touring and album promotion with which most artists have to contend. It has been more than three years since the last full-length Jay Som album (2019’s acclaimed “Anak Ko”), and the band has played just one live show since early 2020.
“I think I wanted to turn my life around and see what it meant to be a musician who didn’t have to tour,” said Duterte. “Throughout the pandemic, I got to sit down and teach myself Pro Tools and I really just wanted to learn and learn about producing and engineering. So, I have this group of friends and certain labels now that want to work with me, and that’s just my life, and I think I want to keep doing that.”
While Duterte has a host of songs written for Jay Som, she has no plans to rush those tunes out to the masses. She thinks the next Jay Som album will likely come out in 2024.
“I have a ton of demos from, like, December 2019,” said Duterte. “But so much has changed since then. It almost feels weird to put those out. I might just scrap those and start all over again.”
An East Bay native, Duterte has lived in Los Angeles since 2017, a move necessary to accommodate her production schedule. A former San Francisco resident, Duterte said she has many fond memories of attending Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in Golden Gate Park, often stumbling upon hidden gems at the free festival.
“I love seeing all these great blues bands over the years,” said Duterte. “It was amazing just walking into Golden Gate Park and popping by to see all these groups doing their thing.”
She was originally asked to play the event in 2020, but the pandemic canceled that gathering. Last year, she took part in the virtual Hardly Strictly Festival performing as Bachelor, her exuberant side project with Ellen Kempner of Palehound.
On Saturday at 3:55 p.m., she’ll perform at the Swan Stage at Hardly Strictly. Along with being the band’s sole performance since a one-off show opening for Alex G last August, it will be Duterte’s first time playing at the lush environs of Golden Gate Park. (Somehow, she’s never been a part of the Outside Lands lineup.)
“I’m really excited to play there, but also just to walk around and be part of the scene,” said Duterte. “It’s such a beautiful place to play music.”
She’ll be playing with a reconstituted Jay Som band, which will include musicians Beto Brakmo and Maxine Garcia (both formerly of the Bay Area, now living in Los Angeles) and Joao Gonzalez, in addition to Annie Truscott, Duterte’s partner and musician with Chastity Belt.
The band has yet to rehearse for their prime performance at Golden Gate Park, but Duterte isn’t too worried about the band’s preparations.
“Playing rock music live should be fun,” said Duterte. “We will get some practices in, but I’m at the point in life where I just want to play music with my friends and have a good time.”
That sense of amicable collaboration is the core of Duterte’s creative foundation. On Saturday, she’ll play her songs with her pals in front of thousands of people in Golden Gate Park — quite the departure from her origins as a solitary performer. It’s been a long journey, but one Duterte seems happy to be traveling on.