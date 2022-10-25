When the pandemic hit, local folk-rocker Megan Slankard noticed many San Franciscans following their survival instincts and leaving town. Her gut, however, told her not only to stay put in her Castro District apartment, but to burrow in deeper to her music-making career, even though it had been put on perpetual hold.

“And I feel sorry for my neighbors, because I just love making noise,” says the singer, whose latest lockdown-compiled “California & Other Stories” album will be released Friday.

