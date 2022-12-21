Frozen musical

Collin Baja (Sven) and Jeremy Davis (Olaf) in the "Frozen" North American tour. 

 Photo by Matthew Murphy, courtesy of Disney

If channeling your inner princess has not already coaxed you to BroadwaySF for some “Frozen” fun, you have until Dec. 30 to take it in before the Bay Area lets the show go for the next stop on its tour.

Like most Disney screen-to-stage musical adaptations, “Frozen” had to solve the riddle of successfully presenting beloved two-dimensional non-human characters in a very three-dimensional environment that requires live singing and dancing.

