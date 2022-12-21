If channeling your inner princess has not already coaxed you to BroadwaySF for some “Frozen” fun, you have until Dec. 30 to take it in before the Bay Area lets the show go for the next stop on its tour.
Like most Disney screen-to-stage musical adaptations, “Frozen” had to solve the riddle of successfully presenting beloved two-dimensional non-human characters in a very three-dimensional environment that requires live singing and dancing.
For Olaf, a snowman, and Sven, a reindeer, the company turned to puppet designer Michael Curry and the Bay Area’s Lorenzo Pisoni, a Pickle Family Circus baby, to create the framework for a series of talented actors to animate the previously animated.
Now on the Orpheum stage, Jeremy Davis very visibly shares the spotlight with Olaf, while Collin Baja (alternating the physically rigorous role with Dan Plehal) silently but soulfully puts the prance in Sven’s steps.
A North Dakota native, Davis has been with the musical from the start of its stage life. “I think my first audition was in 2016. I was in the Denver production before it went to New York, and I was in two of the developmental workshops before that.” Michigan-born Baja (pronounced BA-zha) saw both the film and the Broadway production. “At one point, after it was open, I auditioned for Hans, but then Sven and the touring possibility came around.”
Away from the familiar routines of home, both men are making the most of their offstage time, traveling with loved ones and pursuing other professional goals. Davis and his wife Kristen, also a “Frozen” cast member, are students. “I’m working on my master’s in creative writing,” he shares. “My mom was an English teacher, and I grew up reading. I started trying to write my own stories, but I realized I didn’t know what I was doing. So, now I’m learning to write stories as well as act them out on stage.”
Baja maintains a counseling practice and spends time with Baloo, his 35-pound Goldendoodle sidekick. “I do all of my client calls via Telehealth with Zoom. I also make sure that I carve out enough time for self-care and working out, being with my dog, and being good to myself before I transition into my artistic self at night and on the weekends.” In New York, he also works in film, television, and modeling. “I’ve never wanted to be siloed into one particular arena.”
The practical mechanics of playing each character are significantly different. As Olaf, Davis is completely visible to the audience while manipulating a figure connected to him via a body rig with hand, waist and foot controls. “Olaf taught me everything I know about puppeteering. I remember the first time I strapped into that puppet. I spent about 15 minutes or so walking around, trying to move him. It just felt like I was pushing around a pile of rocks, and he did not look alive at all. Now it feels like it feels like we’re dance partners, just sort of grooving around the stage together.”
There’s no visibility for Baja in Sven’s imposing superstructure. “Picture the bottom half of a normal (medical) crutch. I’m pitched all the way forward, toes down in a push-up position, wearing these boots where that bottom of the crutch shoots out from the toe. I have similar crutches in the front under a 50-pound costume, and I’m looking through Sven’s neck, doing the majority, if not the entirety, of our show with limited eyesight, either looking at the other actors waist-level down or at the markings on the floor because in order for Sven’s eyes to be looking another actor in the eye, (Dan or I) have to be looking basically at their waist or thighs.”
This is not Baja’s first time at the rodeo, to borrow a hooved metaphor. He played part of the herd in the 2008 revival of “Equus” starring Daniel Radcliffe. There, Baja first met Lorenzo Pisoni, who played the Nugget, the lead horse. “Lorenzo was the one to actually have Dan ride on him. There was a very choreographed, very intense, climactic scene where I was jumping over (Radcliffe])and kicking by his face with these massive metal hooves and all I’m thinking is, ‘Please don’t let me kill Harry Potter!’”
Adapted from “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen, “Frozen” tells of Anna and Elsa, loving princess sisters of Arendelle, torn apart by secrets and reunited through the strength of family bonds. Jeremy Davis sees Olaf as a central part of that bond. “Disney’s exploration of love tended to be the romantic love between a princess and a prince. In our show, we really get into how important it is to have a connection with your family. Elsa and Anna were very close as children, but they become estranged. Olaf is the bridge between the two of them. They made him together when they were kids, and one of the things I love about playing the character is he’s sort of the first step they take back towards each other and mending their relationship.”
Expanding on the family theme, Baja takes inspiration from his pal Baloo to add dimension to Sven. “Our bond is so close, and that’s a complete reflection of Kristoff and Sven. They grew up together, and they rely on each other.”
Among the many things COVID changed about theatergoing is the stage door meet-and-greet, which is now only cautiously making a comeback. Never seen, even at the curtain call, Baja can slip away unnoticed, but Davis enjoys the encounters when they happen. “The ones that always stick with me are the kids. I’m always very impressed that they recognize me coming out of the stage door, even without the puppet. Seeing a tiny little person with those big doe eyes like a Disney character looking up at you and brightening widening as they realize who you are. It’s just a very special moment to see children light up like that.”
