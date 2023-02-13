From the San Francisco general strike of 1934, a major catalyst for national trade unionizing, to the recent UC Berkeley academic worker strike, the Bay Area has long been a hotbed of labor activism. Where this history intersects with the arts has been less apparent — but an exhibition at the Tenderloin Museum sheds new light. “Education for Action: California Labor School, 1942-1957,” presented in collaboration with the Labor Archives and Research Center at San Francisco State, focuses on the history of the eponymous trade school, which operated out of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood and featured a robust arts program as a cornerstone of its education model.

Max Blue writes about visual art and culture for The Examiner and other publications.

