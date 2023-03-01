The planets love a cheeky theme, San Francisco, and this month’s is pretty straightforward. It’s all about green. Getting green (cash-money variety), going green, hopefully even taking a step outside to see some green yourself. Or, if all else fails, just grabbing a shamrock shake. Here’s all the universe chatter I could intercept about what to expect. But just a head’s up, I am entirely unqualified to be a conduit of the cosmos. So, really, here’s my best guess at decoding it all.
♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20
You’re the last Zodiac on the list, Pisces (at least according to lore). Which means this is really everyone’s final chance to wrap up all those personal growth goals they set last spring. Obviously, you’ve intuited yourself to all your targets. But all those pals who didn’t? They’ll definitely (maybe) be blasting your phone for your sage advice. Well, ignore them! They want self-growth tipsnow? Here’s one, don’t wait until the last minute next year. We’re talking about planets here, people, not taxes. There’s no deadline extension from the stars.
♈ Aries: March 21–April 19
People say endings precede beginnings, Aries. And you’re all for beginnings. And also for endings. But really, beginnings. Anyway, I could keep going. But all I really mean to say is, end a bunch of things. Subscriptions, text threads, the limbo lives of old condiments in your fridge that may still be edible but probably aren't. That should crack open some doors. If it doesn’t, at least you got a bit of spring cleaning in early.
♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20
Cycles are all around us, Taurus. Water and nutrient cycles happening where we step and amidst our breath, the grueling cycle of elections, menstrual cycles — you get the point. Well, Jupiter has dropped word that your cycles are all out of sync, sweet, misguided Bull. But not to fret! There’s a quick fix. Next time you do your laundry, sit right in front of the washer and watch the water turn. Listen to the machine’s rhythmic hum. Do the same with the drying cycle. Let yourself be mesmerized. That should snap you right back into sync. Or at the least, your laundry will be done! (You stink.)
♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21
You’ve got an animal soul, Gemini. And that animal is Punxsutawney Phil. So it’s time for you to decide — is winter over?
♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22
You’re a tough shell to crack, stoic crab. This month, the planets have prescribed you a soft boil. Share your tender, meaty insides. Carry a stick of butter in your pocket and a spruce of sage in your lapel, to really bring out your sweet flavor. Stand near lemon trees for long periods of time, just for a little zest. You won’t really need to do anything else, like, personality wise. Just do the food stuff. People will eat it up.
♌ Leo: July 23–August 22
Do you ever think about the pigeons, Leo? About how for a city, it seems like there should be more in San Francisco? Or about how the Post Office domesticated the poor birds and then abandoned them to a life as urban pests? Do you think about their heroism during times of war? Do you think about the injustice? Ruminate on these questions this month. You might just learn something about yourself. Present them to your mailman and the Amazon guy that delivers packages on your street, too. Maybe you’ll learn something about them. Not really related to the pigeon thing, but just by being a friendly neighbor.
This is one of those months where you’re going to run into a lot of people you know in the darndest of places. It’s going to feel serendipitous. Like surely the stars are involved and maybe it’s a sign that you should start dating one of them, or go into business with another. Well I’ve spoken to the Universe and they said that you really shouldn’t read into it. It just has something to do with the angle we’re rotating at and the season and what not. Oh and climate change. It’s got something to do with climate change. But definitely (maybe) not divine intervention.
♎ Libra: September 23–October 23
Balance is your middle name, Libra (or it would be if Zodiacs had middle names — which they obviously do not.) Maybe this is your month to really master the unicycle. Or, if you’re more activist than active, lobby for more unicycle representation at all those rent-a-bike stations across the city.
♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21
Let’s talk timing, elusive Scorpio. You’re a master of clocks — always stealing off at the right tick, before the party gets dull or the bill comes. Well, a sort of daylight savings is coming your way, little insect. And the conversion is going to throw off your cunning. Adapt. Or, just stick around and see it out. Let go of the Irish goodbyes, even on St. Patrick's Day.
♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
You, Sag, are feeling lucky.
♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19
The Achilles heel is old news, rambunctious sea goat. Humans have evolved out of such small vulnerabilities. Now, the crux of our possible doom is the chatbot. Type with only one eye open when using such machines, so as to protect yourself. Two eyes is too many.
♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18
You’re making it rain this month. And that might be about money, but it also might be about tears. What I can tell you for certain is that in neither case will the output be your own. So try to be nice to people, Aquarius.