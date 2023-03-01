bike cosmos

A scooter depicted in the cosmos, among the stars. 

The planets love a cheeky theme, San Francisco, and this month’s is pretty straightforward. It’s all about green. Getting green (cash-money variety), going green, hopefully even taking a step outside to see some green yourself. Or, if all else fails, just grabbing a shamrock shake. Here’s all the universe chatter I could intercept about what to expect. But just a head’s up, I am entirely unqualified to be a conduit of the cosmos. So, really, here’s my best guess at decoding it all.

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

