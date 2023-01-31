"Chinese New Year" and "Lunar New Year" are the same ... and not.
San Francisco Symphony's annual celebration of the event used to be called "Chinese," but recently, and for the upcoming concert on Feb. 5, it's "Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit."
Given San Francisco's earliest and largest immigrant community, references inside and out of Davies Hall were confined to the Chinese, even when the lunar turn of time is also celebrated in Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Mongolia and other countries. In most of Asia, focus is on the moon, not the sun.
Contributing to the change in name is the fact that while residents of Chinese ethnicity still constitute the largest single ethnic minority group, at about 20% of the city's population of 815,000, others observing lunar new year are gaining in numbers and influence. Also, there is a general increase of interest in all matters Asian.
And so, the 2023 concert will have a Korean Canadian conductor and a Korean star — Earl Lee and Sumi Jo.
Lee, a conductor and cellist, is music director of the Ann Arbor Symphony and assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony. He describes drawing up the program for the concert in Davies Hall:
"We wanted to reflect two main ideas for this concert — music that's fun and entertaining, but also meaningful to the Asian communities here, featuring Asian composers living in the U.S, who are integral part of our culture and communities.
"Two of four programmed orchestral works were written by very active Chinese composers living in this country, Huang Ruo and Zhou Tian.
"Reflecting on the history of Chinese immigrants in this country, specifically Chinese railroad workers, Zhou Tian's 'Transcend' is about building the transcontinental railroad. We will be performing the second and final movements; the last movement is based on the rhythm of Morse code that was sent out across the country at the completion of the railroad, spelling out D-O-N-E."
Sumi Jo, at 60, has had a multiverse career of four decades — unlike "just" an opera singer or pop singer, she has conquered in an unusual range of genre. Opera and concert (including S.F. Symphony before) primarily, but also pop, jazz, and starring in special events at the 2011 Asian Games in Kazakhstan, IAAF World Championship in Daegu, 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi and a concert at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
She was also the star in the Seoul Olympic Stadium filled to capacity in 2014 before Pope Francis' Holy Mass for Peace and Reconciliation. “Singing at the Pope’s Mass to convey the message of peace to the people of Korea was a truly special and honorable experience," Sumi Jo told The Examiner.
Lee says of Sumi Jo's program: "There are many art songs in Korea which we call “Ga-Gok” and Sumi Jo recorded pretty much all of them. They are often very heartfelt, nostalgic and longing in character. I am very happy that she will be joining us to share some of these songs with the audience."
The songs include “Three Wishes of a Rose” by composer Huang Tzu, and Geung-Su Lim's “As the Spring Approaches Across the River,” Du-Nam Cho's “Pioneer,” composed in 1933, and Hong-ryeol Lee's “In the Flower Clouds,” a piece that conveys anticipation of spring.
Other works on the program include An-Lun Huang's "Saibei Dance," songs from Huang Ruo’s "Folk Songs for Orchestra," and Tyzen Hsiao's "The Angel from Formosa,."
The Lunar New Year Concert and Banquet is co-chaired by Tiffany Chang and Thao Dodson.