Earl Lee

Korean Canadian conductor Earl Lee drew up the program for the San Francisco Symphony's Lunar New Year Celebration.

 Photo by Lim Hak Hyun. Courtesy San Francisco Symphony

"Chinese New Year" and "Lunar New Year" are the same ... and not.

San Francisco Symphony's annual celebration of the event used to be called "Chinese," but recently, and for the upcoming concert on Feb. 5, it's "Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit."   

