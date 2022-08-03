Few bands arrived with as much hype and fanfare as Local Natives. The Southern California group’s debut album, “Gorilla Manor” — featuring gorgeous multipart vocal harmonies, shimmering guitars and earnest lyrical pleas for connection — was immediately met with critical acclaim, landing the band on scores of year-end best album lists in 2010.

Along with groups such as Grizzly Bear and Fleet Foxes, Local Natives was celebrated as part of a new cohort of bands that specialized in the art of making indie rock music sound downlight beautiful — a somewhat controversial approach for a genre with roots in the unadorned environs of punk.

Now more than a dozen years after its debut, Local Natives has grown from trendsetter to veteran, adapting and thriving in an ever-shifting musical climate. While many of their contemporaries have slid into dormancy or broken up, the members of Local Natives continue to thrive, releasing four albums with equally rewarding and exciting results and earning a loyal fan base.

While the evolution happened over several years, Local Natives guitarist Ryan Hahn said it was only recently he noticed the band has been elevated into elder statesmen status.

“We’ve been playing some festivals lately, and these new bands will come up to us and tell us how much they love our music and how influential it was to them,” said Hahn. “That’s been amazing to hear. Although, more than a few told us that they absolutely loved us in junior high. I’m not sure I needed to hear that part. Makes me feel old.”

Hanh and his bandmates continue their festival circuit Saturday with an appearance at Outside Lands. The group plays at the main venue — the Twin Peaks stage — at 3:40 p.m.

That the band still earns prime billing at a major festival is testament to its almost brazen consistency — a commitment to creating music that stays true to the original foundation of clarity and urgency while also adding unexpected wrinkles to the formula.

That’s evidenced in the latest two singles — “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass” — the band’s first new music in two years. While “Desert Snow” starts off sparse and frail, it eventually transitions into a cathartic release of synced harmonies and uplifting guitar crescendos. Similarly, “Hourglass” has humble, stark beginnings, slowly opening with a hushed whisper from vocalist Taylor Rice before soaring into a comforting cacophony of blended voices and atmospheric sonic underpinnings.

“Hourglass” in particular showcases the band’s trademark sincerity and depth. Written during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, the song grapples with the struggles of forced isolation and the ever-expanding ideological divide brought on by the pandemic.

“That song came about from these very intense disagreements that I was having during that time — either with my family or friends, or just people in our lives,” said Hahn, whose band makes its second appearance at Outside Lands after a 2014 appearance. “It really made me ask these questions about whether these relationships can be salvaged. It was a difficult time to sit and reflect on what were the most important things in my life.”

Along with trying to navigate those fractures in his life, Hahn said he also dealt with bouts of guilt during the pandemic, questioning the inherent privilege in making art at a time when so many people were suffering (and doing so in Los Angeles, which allowed him to easily go outside while millions of others were trapped indoors).

Hahn said he and his bandmates were able to move forward during those troubling times by leaning on each other. Hahn, Rice and multi-instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer went to high school together and they met drummer Matt Frazier in college. Along with bassist Nik Ewing, who joined the group in 2012, the four core members of Local Natives have been together since 2006, a remarkable show of durability in an unforgiving industry.

Hahn said he doubts the band could have survived and endured this long if they weren’t all best friends with each other.

“I mean, these guys were all groomsmen in my wedding last year,” said Hahn. “I’ve toured with bands whose members clearly don’t like each other and I just don’t know how they do it. I think that’s one of the most important dynamics of our band — that we are all still friends. Because of that, I think we still get so excited when we get together to make music.”

That devotion seems like a rather simple explanation of the band’s enduring longevity. Younger bands at Outside Lands will surely take notice.