Ernest Gaines' stamp is the 46th in the United States Postal Service's "Black Heritage" series, which began in 1978. 

Ernest J. Gaines, an author and alumni of San Francisco State University, has been honored by the United States Postal Service with a stamp in the the agency's "Black Heritage" series. 

The stamp, which was released Monday, is the 46th in the series. The first one was released in 1978 and honored Harriet Tubman. According to the USPS, the "Black Heritage" series was designed over 40 years ago to "celebrate the people, events, and cultural milestones that are unique to our great nation." 

Ernest J. Gaines illustration

The stamp is an oil painting of Gaines based on a 2001 photograph.

