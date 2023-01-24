Ernest J. Gaines, an author and alumni of San Francisco State University, has been honored by the United States Postal Service with a stamp in the the agency's "Black Heritage" series.
The stamp, which was released Monday, is the 46th in the series. The first one was released in 1978 and honored Harriet Tubman. According to the USPS, the "Black Heritage" series was designed over 40 years ago to "celebrate the people, events, and cultural milestones that are unique to our great nation."
Gaines was born in Oscar, Louisiana and raised by a disabled aunt. He lived in former slave quarters that housed five generations of his ancestors.
At the age of 15, Gaines moved to Vallejo to live with his parents and attended high school. It was during this time that he took to reading and writing with fervor.
Gaines graduated from San Francisco State University in the 1950s with a literature degree and also served in the U.S. Army for two years. He followed this with a Stanford University fellowship, which focused on creative writing.
After completing his fellowship, Gaines published novels such as 1964's "Catherine Carmier" and 1971's "The Autiobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."
"His novels shined a light on individuals too often overlooked and the dignity present in every human being, especially those being oppressed," said Donald L. Moak, a member of the USPS' board of governors. "That is just one reason the United States Postal Service is privileged to honor him with this new stamp."
Gaines joined the faculty of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's College of Liberal Arts in 1981 as the university's first writer-in-residence and kept the position until his retirement in 2004.
"(Gaines') ability to encourage and nurture someone's passion, I believe, was one of his strongest accolades," said Cheylon Woods, archivist and head of the Ernest J. Gaines Center.
He continued publishing novels and accepted the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2013
His last novel, "The Tragedy of Brady Sims" was released in 2017, two years before his death at 86.
Gaines' "Black Heritage" stamp can be purchased on the USPS website or at your local post office.