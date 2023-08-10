In the concise preface to his sprawling memoir, “Tule Town”— which explores and maps the town of Porterville in the San Joaquin Valley— the author, Terry Winckler, calls the people who live there “ordinary folk.”
He adds that others like them can be found “across rural America where people “live close to the land and to each other.” Think of them as the kind of folks who voted for Trump, might vote for him again, and who resonate with the phrase “Make America Great Again.”
“Tule Town,” which is part autobiography and partly sociology, doesn’t take place in the present. Rather, it is mostly set in the late 1970s and the early 1980s when Winckler was a lost soul on a quest to inject meaning in his life. As a reporter for the Porterville Recorder he had his ears to the ground and his eyes focused on details in the world around him,
Driving in and around town, he notices billboards that boast Ronald Reagan’s “genial face” and the words “Make America Great Again.” Were he to return to Porterville the author would probably see Trump’s face and the same slogan. “This is a book for these troubled times,” Winckler writes.
Indeed, it is. Tule Town is rooted in a particular time and a particular place, but it has a timeless quality about it, which is to say that it comes across as contemporary classic about rural California and folks who put bumper stickers on their cars that read “Sierra Club Kiss My Axe.”
In the promotional material for “Tule Town,” which is subtitled “a Memoir of Hellraising and Redemption,” Winckler describes himself as a “broken-hearted liberal who fell from the world stage and transformed his life in a conservative farm town.” By his own admission, he raised hell when he lived and worked in Porterville and uncovered stories about the dark side of town that citizens wanted to hide.
Not only is he a liberal, he’s also an environmentalist and an anti-racist. Some of the Porterville folk he meets and befriends might describe him as “woke.” Still, he’s a self-critical liberal who explains that every burger he eats harms the environment and every almond he enjoys “is a vote for this system.” He probably means the capitalist system, though he avoids words that end with ism and ists,
The title of the book comes from the tule fog that rises from the ground and that often blanketed the town and the Central Valley and made driving perilous. Fatal accidents were the norm. The chapter titled “The Fog,” begins, “I hate the soul-sucking fog.” Indeed, the tule fog creates a world of “gray shadows” that give rise to a sense of gloom and doom.
Some of the most riveting parts of Tule Town read like a novel reminiscent of the fiction of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler those two masters of the noir detective story.
Winckler’s fog is a major character that helps build the suspense that drives the fast-paced narratives. Like Hammett and Chandler, Winckler is more concerned with feelings than with facts. In the author’s note at the front of the Tule Town, he writes that his book was “not intended to be a book of historical rigidity,” and that he changed names and events “for the sake of storytelling.”
In fact, his memoir tells two entwined stories. One is about Porterville and its citizens, and the other is about Terry Winckler, who explains that he once wanted to be a priest and never entirely lost his faith and his belief in salvation.
Page after page, the author explores his use and abuse of alcohol. He has lots of company. Porterville is in his words an “alcoholic town” where it is “better to be a drunk than to be gay or black or a liberal.”
Unlike most of the folks he meets, Winckler sees two sides of almost every issue, and every place and person he encounters. A trustworthy narrator, he writes in the chapter, “The Hills Come Alive,” which describes the advent of spring, he observes, “Here comes life small and large, and ugly and beautiful and poisonous and nurturing.” Given the author’s double vision, it’s not surprising that the book ends with ghosts of the past and also with a sense of hard-won hope achieved by time in AA, treks in forests, fishing for trout and friendships which take him out of his solitude and loneliness.
For nearly the whole time that he lived in Porterville, Winckler thought about San Francisco, which he calls “the Emerald City of my dreams.” As all readers familiar with the novel, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” as well as the movie with Dorothy, Toto and their companions, the Emerald City is located at the end of the yellow brick road and at the heart of the Land of Oz.
Stranded in Porterville, Winckler is in exile from his own Emerald City, though he continues to dream about it and to remember some of the famous writers who lived there and who began their careers there. So, he thinks of Mark Twain who devoured oysters on the half shell in San Francisco and who wrote about the Chinese who were more often than not a persecuted minority.
He also thinks of Jack London who was born in San Francisco and who, Winckler remembers, “pirated oysters on the shallow flats of San Francisco Bay.” Winckler knows his geography as well as his history, and visualizes the San Joaquin River and the Sacramento River coming together and flowing “past San Francisco, under the Golden Gate Bridge, and finally into the Pacific Ocean carrying salmon.” It’s a beautiful image that captures the author’s appreciation of the ecology of the whole watershed that begins in the mountains and that ends in the sea. Curiously or perhaps not, “Tule Town” doesn’t end in the Emerald City of Winckler’s Dreams.
In the epilogue to his memoir, the author writes, “Instead of driving north toward San Francisco, I headed south toward the revolution in Guatemala.” Guatemala proved to be an interlude. After many years of absence, Winckler finally did make it to the San Francisco Bay Area where “he feasted at liberal tables.”
Now, he hopes that his friends who live around the Bay “may find Tule Town a welcome guest at every table.” As welcome as Dorothy when she returns to Kansas and says, “I’m so glad to be home again.”