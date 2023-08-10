Tule Town full cover--KDP print-ready (1) (1)_page_1.jpeg

“Tule Town” by Bay Area author Terry Winckler reflects on his earlier “hellraising” years

In the concise preface to his sprawling memoir, “Tule Town”— which explores and maps the town of Porterville in the San Joaquin Valley— the author, Terry Winckler, calls the people who live there “ordinary folk.”

He adds that others like them can be found “across rural America where people “live close to the land and to each other.” Think of them as the kind of folks who voted for Trump, might vote for him again, and who resonate with the phrase “Make America Great Again.”

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.